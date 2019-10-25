Henry County officials on Friday rescinded the burn ban that had been in place for the past month.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall noted that improved conditions had allowed the immediate end to the ban.
“Recent rainfall has alleviated the need for a burn ban at this time,” Hall said in a release from the county. “We still ask our residents and visitors to take precaution when burning outdoors, but we feel that any imminent danger has been reduced with this week’s rain.”
The burn ban was implemented September 27.
Most surrounding counties had in place similar bans, and Franklin County, to name one, lifted its ban earlier this week.
Anyone with questions is directed to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 276-634-4660.
