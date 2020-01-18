Monday is a national holiday, when government offices and schools are closed to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., but in Martinsville and Henry County, five events are scheduled to stretch out across two days in recognition of King's life.
The most visible is the annual Stop the Violence walk in Sandy Level, which gets underway at 9 a.m. Monday at the Crossroad Store on Axton Road and concludes at St. John Baptist Church, where a program will celebrate the issue of peace and King's legacy for that.
People may park at the church to get rides to the store for the beginning of the walk, and the church doors will be open for any of the participants who would like to come early and have coffee and donuts before leaving to traverse the 1.9 miles.
The post-walk program will include reflections and observances of MLK day.
Halifax County minister Rodney Dillard will be the primary speaker, and Travis Byrd of the Hope Center also will speak.
The Hope Center is a ministry of Compassion Church to help people get off drugs in a long-term residential setting.
The kids of Future Generations will give a performance, and this year's Howard Dillard Award will be presented. Local elected officials also will have opportunities to speak.
Also on Monday is a teach-in at 9 a.m. at Christ Temple Holiness Church, 2867 Martin Drive in Axton. This event discusses the legacy of King and community relationships.
3 events Sunday
Two events are scheduled simultaneously for Sunday afternoon :
A Martin Luther King Jr. celebration service will be at 3 p.m. at Sinai Church, 7 Peters Street, with guest preacher the Rev. Thurman Echols Jr., retired pastor of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and guest presider the Rev. Tyler C. Millner, pastor of Morning Star Holy Church.
At the same time, the Interfaith Council of Martinsville-Henry County will have "Freedom and Justice for All: An Interfaith Commemoration Service for Martin Luther King Jr." The event will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 23 Starling Avenue. Rev. Libby Grammer of First Baptist Church will be the host, and she and Khalil Shadeed, Martha Woody, Nicholas Hull, James Shabazz and Keith Ritchie will represent the Jewish, Christian and Islamic faith traditions.
Concluding the day's events will be a Martin Luther King, Jr. community service at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church East Martinsville, with guest James C. Coleman, pastor of Providence Transformational Church, Lynchburg, and a member of Lynchburg school board and college professor. Music will come from the First Baptist Church music department.
All events are free and open to the public.
