Clients at the MARC Workshop will soon be rolling around town in style.
This adult day center, located at 1005 Jordan St. in Martinsville, recently started raising money to purchase a handicap-accessible van to transport clients to a variety of outings
Standing for Making Another Right Choice, the MARC Workshop serves individuals who face an array of intellectual and physical disabilities including cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, autism, brain injuries, learning differences and being in a wheelchair.
There are currently 17 people who benefit from the care given at the MARC Workshop.
The facility focuses not only on providing a safe and welcoming environment to its clients but also gives the individuals a local training ground to learn and practice various life skills.
“What we do is work with them on independent living, skill building, functional skills, being able to take care of themselves and being able to interact more socially in a more appropriate way,” said Melody Justice, MARC Workshop executive director.
At the facility, clients are offered a variety of activities. The participants oftentimes work with their hands to create crafts and pieces of art.
“The creativity is a core component,” Justice said. “Being able to follow the directions, the step-by-step instructions, and being able to remain on task are huge because a lot of them struggle. A lot of them can’t maintain focus over a couple of minutes. We have to refocus them.”
The crafts also help the clients control their hand dexterity and hand-eye coordination.
Those benefiting from the nonprofit organization also learn other necessary life applications.
“Some of them don’t know their colors, numbers and shapes. It helps us kind of reinforce that and build upon that,” Justice said. “We do a lot of skill building like working with them on their names and phone numbers and addresses and making sure they know what to do in an emergency like fires or tornadoes or if they fall and get hurt, what they should do.”
Justice and her team also help the participants with meal planning and making healthy lifestyle choices.
“We do lot of safety for them and try to reinforce what it means to keep them healthy and safe,” Justice said. “We do a lot of dietary things, like eating the right meals. We do exercise daily with them and that’s something that reinforces that health component.”
Not all of the learning occurs in-house. Some of the most useful lessons arise from the experience of getting out into the community. And that’s why the new vehicle is needed.
Building upon their clients’ social skills, the organization arranges an assortment of adventures each month, each placing the participants in real world scenarios.
“We take them out into the community on a weekly basis. That’s one of the big things,” Justice said. “We’re trying to do more with integrating them into so-called normal society. We’re trying to teach them how to behave appropriately, how to pay for things and stand in line, those types of things.”
No matter the destination, clients glean a broader understanding of the world during each trip.
“We go to places like the stores for them to shop. We go out to eat. We might go bowling or to the park,” Justice said. “We just try to do various things that kind of broaden their horizons and kind of let them live the normal life.”
While it’s important for the participants to practice what they’ve learned in settings outside of the MARC Workshop, getting the whole group together in one place at one time isn’t easy.
“Right now we only have one nine-passenger van, so with 17 clients, there’s no possible way that we could take them all to the park at the same time. It causes us to either split our days of community outings or it requires us to make two trips. It kind of keeps us bound to the city for time purposes, so we can go get another group and come back,” Justice said. “So it’s just kind of a juggling act to try and get them around right now.”
The van that the MARC Workshop currently owns works, but it’s not the ideal vehicle for the organization.
“Our van is not in best shape,” Justice said. “The one we have right now has a running board, but it’s not actually handicap accessible. You’d be amazed how some of our people get up in it.”
With a projected expense of $30,000, the MARC Workshop recently kicked off its first fundraising event for the van at Red and Mae’s Restaurant in Bassett, where the diner offered to donate the proceeds of a spaghetti dinner.
The next fundraising event will be a poker run motorcycle ride on Oct. 19. The $10 per-person entry fee covers a meal and a chance to win door prizes. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle at the event.
“Another idea that I’m going to be working on is a grant that’s coming open in November, but it’s a matching grant. I’m projecting that the van is going to cost us at least $30,000, so the grant would cover $15,000 of that, and we would have to match that in some way to get those funds. That’s going to be really key for us because we don’t have the matching funds, which is why we’re trying to do all of these fundraising efforts.”
