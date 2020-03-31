COVID-19 is causing a severe worldwide shortage of certain medical supplies. Although a few local companies may not be able to solve the entire problem, they believe their collective efforts soon will start to make a difference.
It started with Sharon Sleeper, owner of Mollie's Originals and a nurse for 39 years, who retooled her sewing shop uptown to make medical-grade masks for hospitals and nursing homes.
Now David Stone, president of Solid Stone Fabrics, has joined Sleeper and expanded the effort.
Sleeper has five employees. Stone normally employs 42 to 45 people, but 20%-25% of those people have been furloughed because of a downturn in business.
"As this builds, I hope we can bring them back to help with this," Stone said. "When all is back to normal, hopefully the textile business we had before will pick right up and we can bring everyone in."
Stone is converting his operations from producing dance outfits, costumes, active apparel and swimwear to manufacturing masks, acrylic protective shields and gowns for health care workers.
Fabric for masks will be cut at Stone's Walker Road site and the sewing will be done there, at Mollie's Originals and at another sewing operation in Floyd.
Stone said the finished masks will be returned to the Walker Road facility and shipped from there to customers nationwide.
"This company has redirected ourselves in a new world three or four times," said Stone, who began the business in his home's garage in 2003.
He initially bought fabric and resold it to dance and athletic wear companies and later added stocks of fabric, printing, the flag and banner business, cutting and sewing and expanded swimwear products.
About 18 months ago Stone began creating products on wood, acrylic, metal and canvas for Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma, a San Francisco, California-based retailer that sells kitchen ware and home furnishings.
That existing operation allows Stone to more easily convert production to acrylic protective shields.
Stone said he already had the equipment to cut and bend acrylic and can add a strap to go around the forehead to create the shield and protect a health care worker's face.
Because fewer companies can make the shields, Stone said he anticipates strong demand for them.
Eastman Films in Martinsville also has announced a partnership with Patrick Henry Community College to also help with the production of face shields.
Eastman has the necessary acetate sheet - the large, clear plastic shield that attaches to the headband -- and Patrick Henry Community College has the 3D printers used to make the masks.
"The Eastman team that made this happen has my thanks, and I find this work and numerous other efforts like it happening around the world to be inspiring," said Steve Crawford, Eastman's chief technology and sustainability officer. "The need here is very real and life-changing. Health care workers are in dire need of help as they are on the front lines of battling COVID-19, and I"m proud to be part of an Eastman team that always steps up when help is needed."
Eastman and PHCC have committed to getting 500 face shields developed, produced and into the hands of medical personnel in Virginia as soon as possible.
“If you’re going to survive, you have to do things well, cost effectively, be up to speed on technology and constantly looking for opportunities,” Stone said. “You cannot rest on your laurels today. There is no long-term security in any market.”
