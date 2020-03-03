Nashville musicians who are from Southern Virginia have made it safely through the night of tornadoes that have killed at least 22 in that city.
Josh Shilling of Mountain Heart, a native of Bassett, wrote in an email to the Bulletin that “we were very lucky to be north of the majority of the damage. We didn’t lose anything but sleep thankfully, but sadly many of our friends and our favorite places around town weren’t that lucky.
“Many small business owners lost everything. The Basement East appears to be gone. The Germantown area of Nashville is historic, with lots of old buildings that are now gone.
“We’ve been able to communicate with friends throughout the morning. So many are devastated and can use your love and prayers. We’ve been told the farmer’s market is now a shelter as well as other shelters opening up.”
Telisha and Doug Williams, who are from Ridgeway and Martinsville, respectively, said they made it fine through the tornadoes as well.
“We were really lucky,” Telisha Williams texted. “No damage.”
The couple had two houses to worry about: They have been moving from one house to another. “Both houses are undamaged,” she wrote.
Added Shilling: “Just like during the flooding of 2010, this city always pulls together. Nashville is kind of known for it. We will rebuild and support each other. If you want to know how you can help you can visit Community Foundation of Middle TN at https://www.cfmt.org/story/middle-tennessee-emergency-response-fund/ to donate or Hands on Nashville at hon.org to volunteer.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
