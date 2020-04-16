The primary focus of community leaders Thursday in discussing the effects of COVID-19 was on small businesses who learned the federal pool of money designated to help them through this crisis was tapped out.
The Small Business Administration announced Thursday morning that the $349 billion lending limit under the government's Paycheck Protection loan program had maxed out. Dozens of businesses in Martinsville and Henry County had been trying to navigate the difficult process of getting some of that money.
But no new applications are being accepted, and if Congress fails to reach an agreement on another $250 billion, applications that have been approved might not be funded.
This was the key development discussed in the third meeting of leaders via Zoom conferencing, coming on the afternoon following the announcement of the first death in the area because of the coronavirus.
Their topics also ranged from parents who are becoming stressed out trying to help their children learn from home to a modified plan that would allow the farmer's market to operate in uptown Martinsville.
"At the moment the funding has been put on hold because the money has run out," Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins said. "Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis - so if you are already filed, you should know something soon."
Watkins says the "$10,000 per business" grant is not turning out to be what many thought.
"We are getting some guidance now as to how they are calculating what you get," Watkins said. "It's $1,000 per employee, so if you have three employees you'll get $3,000."
Watkins, who said earlier this week that the chamber staff was assisting five to seven businesses a day with these applications, said as soon as the program opens up again the chamber will get the word out on Facebook, it's website and through an email blast to its members.
Michael Scales of Longwood's Small Business Development Center said there is no guarantee the program will reopen, but he recommended anyone who has not applied to get the forms and have them ready because another rush of applications is to be expected if it does.
Social distance is working
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said most people were taking the proper precautions and that social distancing was having a positive effect.
"I encourage people to remember that," Tatum said. "Social distance is probably our best protection. Masks are great, but don't get too comfortable and start hugging people."
Henry County School Superintendent Sandy Strayer said she was proud of the community and felt fortunate to live in a place where everyone looked after each other.
Schools are adjusting
"Our first priority is the safety of our students," Strayer said. "The teachers have adjusted and are treating it [remote learning] just like we're having school."
Strayer said most students had devices and were learning digitally, but paper packets were available if needed.
In order to reduce the stress of students and parents, grading will be noted with a "pass" or "fail" and not the usual letter grade.
"Report cards went out yesterday, and we still plan to have graduation sometime in June or July," Strayer said.
Martinsville School Superintendent Zeb Talley said his district was feeding about 800 children a day and that all school parking lots were functioning as WiFi hot spots.
"We are continuing to distribute technology," Talley said. "Our students are getting their lessons virtually, or by download and hand packets."
Farmer's market to operate
Kimberly Keller manages the Martinsville Farmer's Market for the chamber and says there are state-mandated adjustments to which all markets must adhere.
"Customers will call vendors beforehand and place their orders," Keller said. "All the vendors are listed on our website at martinsvilleuptown.net, and we encourage all vendors to post pictures of their products on our Facebook page."
Keller said when the order is placed, a pickup time will be determined between the customer and the vendor. When that time arrives, the customer is to park in the adjacent parking lot to the farmer's market, at Moss and West Church Streets, and remain in the vehicle. The vendor will deliver the order to the vehicle.
The Martinsville Farmer's Market will be open this year starting this Saturday and until Nov. 14 and on Wednesdays from June 17 until Sept. 30.
