The security guard checked everyone’s temperature and had them answer a series of health questions before being allowed to enter the Martinsville Municipal Building.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall apologized for keeping his hands in his pockets, but it was a self-imposed means to prevent himself from touching anything. In City Council chambers most of the seats had been removed, and the ones that remained were 6 feet apart.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki on Wednesday afternoon staged the first major media briefing in Martinsville and Henry County since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and this was a briefing in the new world order.
All of the officials and important players in the community were invited to talk and answer questions — the health department, Sovah-Martinsville Hospital, government and service officials — but the speakers waited outside the room so they could maintain self-distancing until it was their turn to speak.
Towarnicki invited only a handful of the media in order to maintain social distancing and billed the event as a way to “provide some assurance to the community.”
“These are interesting and trying times,” he said. “This is the first of this type and may evolve into a weekly or regular event.”
The speakers did outline the enormous task facing the community for testing and service and providing information to the public, about the need for supplies and the enduring issues to be handled.
West Piedmont Population Health Manager Nancy Bell of the Virginia Department of Health was the first to speak and explained how information flows about the pandemic and plans for the new drive-through testing site at the Martinsville Speedway.
“We do not do the testing,” Bell said. “We receive the report and trace the person and make recommendations about quarantine and self-isolation. We do not give the person’s identity — only age, sex and county — but rest assured if people come in contact, we follow up and check in daily.”
Bell said her department was working with The Harvest Foundation in Martinsville to help create and open a COVID-19 testing site at the Speedway.
“We hoped to be open Monday, but we don’t have the supplies,” Bell said. “There will be both paid staff and trained volunteers. You will be tested in your car and in three to five days have the results.”
Bell said the physician orders the test, not the health department, and the testing will not be available to everyone.
“If you are not a member of the Harvest footprint [service area], and you don’t have a doctor’s order by phone or in person,” you will not be tested, said Bell, whose district covers Franklin and Patrick counties, too. “The hours and days [for the testing] will be determined according to demand.
Bell said there were “200 test kits on the way.”
Sovah-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said he had been in his profession for “36 going on 37 years,” and that this was the first time he has experienced anything like COVID-19.
“I have a military background — I’m used to a lot of uncertainty from a hospital perspective,” Alward said. “We have taken every measure possible.
“We have a full complement of PPE [personal protective equipment], and visitation has gone to zero. We protect our patients, and we protect our staff.”
Alward said the hospital worked on a “tiered approach” based on “surge plans” and that his hospital was equipped with enough supplies “for today and the foreseeable future.”
If the need becomes greater than the supplies on hand, Alward said, LifePoint Health, the parent company of Sovah-Martinsville and a national health provider, could deliver supplies to where the demand is greatest.
Alward said Sovah-Martinsville has 16 ICU (intensive care unit)-equipped beds but would not say how many N95 face masks were on hand or how many ventilators were immediately available.
“We always have the capability of calling the mothership and getting them to pull us out if we need to,” Alward said. “We can reach back.”
Childcare and businesses
Cheryl Agee is the Impact Manager at The Harvest Foundation, an organization formed from the proceeds of the sale of the Martinsville Hospital.
“Our purpose right now is to meet the short-term child care needs for healthcare providers and first responders,” Agee said. “COVID[-19] is fluid, and we are evaluating it daily to make sure childcare services are available as needed.”
India Brown serves as a program officer for Harvest and is working with local businesses to help them wade through the expected availability of federal and state funds to help them survive.
“It’s a moving target” Brown said. “Please know we are working diligently — working on a plan with our partners for small businesses and non-profits to keep them afloat.”
The United Way has been appointed the fiscal agent for Harvest to determine who gets what.
“The infrastructure has been disrupted,” UW Executive Director Philip Wenkstern said. “Businesses have been forced to close their doors to protect workers and visitors.
“Our programs have been disrupted... the VITA program [Volunteer Income Tax Assistance] has been canceled, and tax refunds are a lifeline for many people.
“We are working with our community partners for food distribution and looking at different options for the city and county for the potential of limited delivery options.”
Wenkstern said anyone who is behind on rent and under threat of eviction cannot be evicted without a court order, and courts are not issuing new eviction notices.
“If anyone has any questions about this they can call our Legal Aid Society at 434-799-3550, ext. 312” he said.
Public safety focus
Matt Tatum is the director of public safety and emergency management coordinator for Henry County.
“We are reviewing information and trying to stay abreast about this disease,” Tatum said. “It’s new to us all.”
Tatum said the only thing he could compare COVID-19 to was AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome).
“It was new, and people were dying of it,” Tatum said. “It was serious.
“Ultimately we will get there with COVID-19, but just like AIDS, it won’t happen overnight.”
John Turner, who serves as the emergency management coordinator for the city, said it is possible “we could lose a third of our force” because of the possibility of first responders contracting coronavirus. “We are operating on a Tier Two.”
Turner said the Martinsville Fire and EMS operates on a three-tier system based on “call volume and severity.”
Financial impact
Hall said since Henry County began waiving the online fees for payments, the online payment system has become a “huge success” with “high traffic.”
Hall will be presenting a revised budget to the Board of Supervisors next week, and it will not be what originally was proposed.
“It won’t make anybody happy,” Hall said. “We don’t know where we’ll be or how much impact this [COVID-19] will have, but it is having an impact — sales tax — meals tax. ... It may be six months before we see the true bottom.”
Towarnicki echoed the budget woes explained by Hall and indicated the process of Martinsville reverting to a town even could be delayed.
“We think there will be some issues and challenges,” he said. “This slowdown is impacting our scheduling and impacting us getting together to meet, so this may push it [reversion] back a little bit.”
“These issues are being discussed. We’re not just sitting by,” Towarnicki said. “There is an awful lot of work going on by us and in the background, and that should be reassuring.”
Hall managed to keep his hands in his pockets for the entire duration of his presentation, calling the coronavirus pandemic a “tough situation” that requires vigilance.
“Stay home,” he said. “Stay calm and stay engaged go a long way toward catching up on this thing.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
