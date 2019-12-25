One season ends and another begins: Holiday shopping season turns into bargain-hunting season as post-Christmas sales are launched on Dec. 26.
If our sampling is any indication, local retailers were satisfied with this year’s holiday sales. Everyone we spoke with leading up to Christmas said sales were either the same or better than last year.
“So far, so good,” Dunham’s Sports Manager Wesley Mason said. “We can’t complain. It’s been a fun, hustly-bustly season for us. We’ve had a busy, profitable year this year.”
Mason says they are preparing for the new year with a “bunch of sales.” Dunham Sports is located at 240 Commonwealth Blvd.in Martinsville.
Village Spa has two locations at 60 Belmont Street in Collinsville and 2050 Rives Road in Martinsville.
“A few years ago we had snow and ice, and it like to killed us,” said Mike Craig, owner and manager. “Weather has been good this year, and we’ve done well. I would say sales are slightly up.”
Village Spa will be closed for a couple of days and reopen on Friday.
Eden Jewelry at 802 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville has seen busy.
“It’s been absolutely fantastic; couldn’t ask for more; it’s been great,” said Chris Hyler, owner and store manager. “Sales are up, not a huge jump, but headed in the right direction.
“We will celebrate 2020 with our customers by continuing to do what we’ve been doing by being relevant in our retail space, on the cutting edge of our business and providing excellent customer service.”
Rural King, located at 2876 Greensboro Road in Martinsville, has had a solid season, too store manager Brian Nelson said.
“Things have been great,” he said. “Our sales have been pretty close to the same [as last year]. We don’t have any special plans for after Christmas, but some of the toys will be marked down.”
The Walmart Supercenter at 976 Commonwealth Blvd. was closed Christmas Day -- as were most establishments -- and will be open at 6 a.m. Thursday.
“All Christmas items will be marked half-price,” store manager Marty Dodd said. “Sales have been great this season.”
High up on the hill overlooking Walmart is Hollywood Digital Cinema at 909 Commonwealth Blvd.
“There’s been a major rush on movie ticket gift certificates,” said Charles Roark, owner and manger. “'Frozen 2' has delivered well for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“Overall ticket sales [at movie theaters] are down nationwide for the year, but because of 'Frozen 2,' sales are up this Christmas. Last Christmas was dismal.”
Roark said Hollywood Cinema will remain open through Christmas and continue selling “five for $25” movie ticket gift certificates through the end of the year.
“We get a lot of out-of-town customers [through the holidays] that come to see loved ones," he said. "They’re always amazed at all the prices compared to bigger towns.”
Darnell Reed is the store manager at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Martinsville Plaza, 640 Commonwealth Blvd.
“This retail season has just been tremendous,” he said. “This is basically our second Christmas here. Last year we had that ‘new store’ flavor, and this year we’ve really gotten to see how our clientele has grown over the year.”
Reed said his employees started discounting wrapping paper by 50% even while people were still wrapping gifts. The store will reopen at 9 a.m. the day after Christmas with no special plans because “everything is already discounted.”
Wendy Corum, store manager of JOANN Fabrics and Crafts at 240 Commonwealth Blvd. said her store was having a “yarnamous” sale beginning at 9 a.m the day after Christmas.
“The retail season this year has been spectacular,” Corum said. "We’ve had so many people come in ... lots of new faces this year. Business has been really good.”
