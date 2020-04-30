Martinsville Bulletin award winners

Martinsville Bulletin staff members who won Virginia Press Association Awards for 2019 are (from left) Kim Barto Meeks, Paul Collins, Cara Cooper, Parker Cotton, Steven Doyle, Holly Kozelsky and Bill Wyatt.

The Martinsville Bulletin today has won 16 awards -- including six first-place awards -- in the annual judging by the Virginia Press Association.

The Bulletin also won six second-place awards and three thirds and swept first and second places in Breaking News, Column Writing and Sports Writing Portfolio.

Every member of the Bulletin's staff was honored in the judging, as was retired staffer Paul Collins, and Holly Kozelsky won six total prizes.

The judging was by a press association from another state.

"Contests aren't the most important thing we as journalists do -- finding the truth in our community every day is -- but it's nice to be recognized by your peers," Local Editor Steven Doyle said. "I'm very proud of everyone because they work so hard every day and are so deserving of this attention."

These awards are being celebrated today in a video created by VPA at https://www.vpa.net/2019-vpa-news-advertising-contest-winners-gallery/

The announcement was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and some overall awards won't be presented by the VPA until the fall.

