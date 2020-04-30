The Martinsville Bulletin today has won 16 awards -- including six first-place awards -- in the annual judging by the Virginia Press Association.
The Bulletin also won six second-place awards and three thirds and swept first and second places in Breaking News, Column Writing and Sports Writing Portfolio.
Every member of the Bulletin's staff was honored in the judging, as was retired staffer Paul Collins, and Holly Kozelsky won six total prizes.
First-place awards went to:
- Holly Kozelsky, in Feature Series or Continuing Story for a series of articles on churches and religion.
- Bill Wyatt, in Feature Profile Writing, for a piece about a young Danville police officer who committed suicide.
- Cara Cooper, in Sports Column Writing, for a collection of her columns.
- Parker Cotton, in Sports Writing Portfolio, for a collection of his work.
- Former staffer Paul Collins, in Breaking News Writing, for his coverage of the tornadoes of Good Friday.
- Steven Doyle, for Column Writing, with a portfolio of his columns, and Editorial Writing, for a selection of editorials.
Second-place citations go to:
- Kim Barto Meeks, in Breaking News Photo, for a fabulous image of the Second Amendment sanctuary supporters.
- Kozelsky, in Column Writing and Feature Story Writing, for portfolios of her work.
- Wyatt, in Breaking News Writing, for his report on the tree that fell and killed the fire chief.
- Cooper, in Sports Writing Portfolio, for a collection of her work.
- Collins, in Public Safety Writing, for a collection of his work.
All three third-place awards went to Kozelsky:
- Video, for her piece on the Skydeck at the Speedway.
- Feature Photo, for the “wall of lace” photo.
- Feature Profile Writing, for piece on Thurman Echols.
The judging was by a press association from another state.
"Contests aren't the most important thing we as journalists do -- finding the truth in our community every day is -- but it's nice to be recognized by your peers," Local Editor Steven Doyle said. "I'm very proud of everyone because they work so hard every day and are so deserving of this attention."
These awards are being celebrated today in a video created by VPA at https://www.vpa.net/2019-vpa-news-advertising-contest-winners-gallery/
The announcement was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and some overall awards won't be presented by the VPA until the fall.
