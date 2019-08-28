Dominque Hylton and Tommy Jones emerged during Tuesday's meeting of the Martinsville City Council as potential candidates for the open position on the Martinsville City School Board.
Hylton and Jones will be interviewed by council members to fill the 3-year term ending June 30, 2021, vacated by Sammy Redd, who moved to Boston.
Whoever is chosen will help to make decisions about the roof project under way at Martinsville Middle School.
Earlier this year the school system had approached City Council with a request for about $350,000 for the roof. An estimate has been submitted for $294,000, which the council authorized Tuesday to be spent out of its general fund.
Work is being done in the roof now, City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.
Leasing needed equipment
The council adopted a reimbursement resolution that creates short-term capital lease financing for several major vehicles and pieces of equipment -- a fire truck, ambulance, backhoe, bucket loader and street flusher -- that need to be replaced but, because of the cost, can't be covered through the city’s capital fund.
The vehicles and equipment will cost between $1.4 million and $1.5 million, to be financed over 5, 7 or 10 years, Towarnicki said.
"The resolution allows the city to reimburse itself from proceeds of future tax-exempt financing, if the city spends money for acquisition of the equipment before the tax-exempt financing closes," a memo in the agenda packet explains. "IRS tax-exempt rules require such a resolution for such reimbursement. This allows the city flexibility with the timing of the financing, if the financing is not going to happen immediately; this could be particularly helpful with a variety of equipment with various delivery dates and purchase terms. The Reimbursement Resolution does not obligate council to finance any of the equipment, but allows this flexibility.”
About those broadcasts
Council member Danny Turner said during board comments that the city should attempt to repair the video system that allowed council meetings to be filmed and broadcast, both over the city television Channel 22 and YouTube.
Meetings had not been recorded since July because the system’s switcher was broken, Towarnicki had told the Bulletin. Turner said that, with the help of Charles Roark of Star News, he found the needed piece for $59 used.
Council member Jennifer Bowles said that some constituents and her father as well have told her they wanted the meetings to be broadcast again, and a teacher had recommended to her that they should be broadcast via Facebook Live.
Lash retires
Andy Lash, who had been the water resources director, was honored for his retirement after 29 years.
Lash had “a lot of talents” in a variety of areas, Towarnicki said, adding that he learned early on all he had to do was “point him [Lash] to where you want him to go and get out of the way.”
Mayor Kathy Lawson read a proclamation honoring Lash, and Councilman Chad Martin presented him with a key to the city.
“It’s been an honor,” Lash said. “It’s been a wonderful place to work.”
Also at the meeting, the council:
- Adopted on second reading an ordinance to update its permit fee schedule. The schedule has few increases in costs and reduces a few steps in the permit process, such with electric installations. The new fees will take effect Oct. 1.
- Recognized city employees for their service. Those with 15 years or more, listed with the departments in which they work, were: Carol Schmidt, Commissioner of Revenue and Amber Fulcher and Jeremy Purvis, police department, 15 years; Ruth Easley, Commissioner of Revenue, Randy Martin and Chad Dodson, public works, Dean Comer, sheriff’s department and Richard Reeves, utility billing, and Vicky Spangler, Victim/Witness Program, 20; Robert Fincher, police department, 25; Randy Craig, telecommunications, 30; Terry Agee, public works 35; and Jean Nunn, circuit court, 40.