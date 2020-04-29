Martinsville Finance Director Linda Conover gave City Council a financial update related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that, despite still more questions than answers, was optimistic.
“I’m not losing any sleep over it,” Conover said. “This is what we do.”
Conover forewarned council members they were not going to hear anything new. Federal and state funding to Martinsville is still unknown, but Martinsville Fire and EMS did get $27,300 from the Department of Health and Human Services.
“Sales tax and meals tax are the biggies,” Conover said. “Worst case, a 50% drop would mean a short of $553,800 for the sales and meals tax combined.
“Longterm I don’t see this as being an issue. Utilities are covered - our debt is covered - we’re on top of it.”
Conover said the city’s departments are only purchasing essential items and supplies needed to continue, a pause has been placed on all projects that are not in progress or under contract, and a hiring freeze has been extended through the end of May.
“The further we get into this thing, the better off we’re going to be in understanding where we are,” Conover said. “We are monitoring it on a daily basis.”
For residents, the city is not disconnecting any utility accounts for inability to pay and is waiving all late fees and penalties through May 18.
Mayor Kathy Lawson noted that even though restaurants have had to close their dining facilities because of restrictions required by the pandemic, the “drivethru business is booming.”
Lawson pointed out that she knew of one restaurant owner that closed, but after seeing the success of his competitors, decided to open back up.
In the city's quarterly finance report Assistant Finance Director Mandy McGhee said consolidated revenue and expenditures exclusive of school and special revenue funds through March 31 were $50,107,673, which is 1.04% greater than of the amount anticipated. Local sales and use taxes were greater than anticipated, at $1,416,500, and the meals tax was up, at 1,503,587. Expenses also were down by $1,572,155.
In the utility funds, revenues were less than anticipated by $80,438, but actual expenses were $901,274 than planned.
The available cash-on-hand for all city funds was $14,408,500, a decrease of $178,202 over the same time period last year, and utility cash equivalents were $520,219 less than the end of Fiscal Year 2019.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki said the city had sent a letter to the Gov. Ralph Northam requesting that consideration be given to allow some localities in the state to open back up earlier than others.
“We hope as this thing [pandemic] moves forward there is some discussion,” Towarnicki said. “It’s not a ‘one-size-fits-all.”
NCI building sale
City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday told council the state had requested some outdated restricted covenants be removed from a new deed being prepared for the transfer of ownership of the New College Institute's headquarters on the Baldwin Block from the New College Foundation to the State of Virginia.
“The city gifted the property and conveyed it to the New College Foundation, which is different from NCI,” Monday said. “NCI would be the college, and NCF would own the property.”
Monday said that many colleges have such an arrangement.
“All citizens would note they [NCI and NCF] had a falling out in 2017, and council communicated with both to please try and work something out,” Monday said. “You also reminded them, in the original deed, there were some restrictive covenants.
“We didn’t want it [the building] to one day become a real nice DMV or convention center. We wanted it to remain NCI as its primary function, and if it did not, the property and all the improvements would revert to the city - including that really nice new building.”
Monday said the covenants the state wanted to remove related to NCF, which “will be out of the picture” and to meeting construction deadlines that long since have been completed.
“The covenant requiring the building to be used for NCI will remain in the deed with the state,” Monday said. “We have been very clear we want it to continue to be used as NCI.”
The city also has a right-of-first-refusal, allowing the city first option to buy the building for the same price offered by any buyer. City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to decline that right, allowing the state to purchase the property for $7.6 million.
Reminder on census
Towarnicki encouraged everyone not to forget to complete their census questionnaires.
“The self-response rate in Martinsville is 49%, and the state average is 58%,” Towarnicki said. “Everyone should have received a letter… open it, report online, mail it or call it in.”
Towarnicki said it is estimated the city will lose $2,000 in state and federal funding every year for every person who is not counted.
“It is critical that we get an accurate census count,” Towarnicki said. “You need to step up your game."
Proclamations issued
Council members recognized the Sheriff's Department, the Police Department and the Building and Inspection Department with proclamations.
May 3 through May 9 is National Correctional Officers Week. Sheriff Steve Draper received a proclamation from council to recognize his department.
“We check everyone’s temperature every day,” said Draper. “Our facility is small and overcrowded.
“Anyone that comes in the jail has to be masked. We’re doing extra sanitizing and there is no visitation - even attorneys cannot have a contact visit.
“We are doing everything we can.”
Police Chief Eddie Cassady received a proclamation regarding National Police Week and Peace Officer’s Memorial Day.
“We’re not going to have a memorial service this year like we usually do with the county,” said Cassady. “Our main goal is to make the streets safer.
‘Our officers are doing good. The 911 center can’t take enough credit. They are pre-screening our calls for us.
“I’ve left it up to the officers when making contact - they try to do as much as they can outside.
“We’re using our personal protective gear and getting help from those dispatchers asking those extra questions.”
Building Inspector Kris Bridges received a proclamation to recognize May as Building Safety Month.
“It’s good to be here in Martinsville,” said Bridges. “Homeowners and contractors have been very cooperative so we don’t touch anything we don’t have to.
“We’re getting permits issued with a minimum amount of interruption.
“I’m glad I’m here and we are able to work through this.”
