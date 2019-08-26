From now on, if you want to watch a meeting of the Martinsville City Council, you will have to do it every other Tuesday evening in city hall.
There are no more broadcasts, either on the public-access cable channel or YouTube.
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson has announced at city council meetings that the video equipment is broken, and council members referred questions to City Manager Leon Towarnicki, who wrote in an email to the Bulletin that the equipment is not likely to be repaired or replaced.
City Council had broadcast its meetings since the early 2000s, Towarnicki estimated, and videos have been posted to YouTube since 2013. But the broadcast ended at the end of June, Towarnicki said. The last meeting posted to YouTube was dated July 9.
A piece of equipment called a “switcher” broke, and city staff could not find a suitable and affordable replacement. The system is so old that new components no longer are produced, so staff members had to search the internet for used parts, he said.
The switcher did two things. While meetings were recorded, it allowed the technician to switch what was being shown on the screen from one camera’s view to another’s. On the MGTV television channel, it allowed messages to scroll along the bottom of the screen at the same time the meetings were being broadcast.
“The equipment is so old it’s no longer supported (technical assistance nor parts), so our folks attempted to find a replacement unit on the Internet,” Towarnicki wrote.
A part was purchased off “E-bay, it worked a while, then went out. They found another, it worked, but has something loose internally, and if you shake the table any, the whole thing goes down. So, all in all, it’s simply too unreliable to try and use for meetings and to continue to find used (and unreliable) equipment on E-bay isn’t proving to be successful.”
The city had looked into getting new video equipment before the latest budget process, but costs came in too high — $100,000, Towarnicki said. There are no current plans to replace the equipment, and the topic may come up again as part of the next budget year, he added.
“The City will continue running MGTV with the scrolling PowerPoint/public information as long as the equipment continues to function, but no broadcasts of Council meetings, or other meetings that occur in Council Chambers,” he wrote.
When asked if it still were possible to broadcast the meetings, he replied, “The last time I spoke with our IT folks, yes – we can either show a Council or School Board meeting over and over and over, or scrolling info. From a public info standpoint, the scrolling info is preferable, since we can continually add/delete/change the content to reflect current needs as opposed to showing one meeting over and over again.”
Facebook Live had been considered as an option, but, Towarnicki wrote, “We experimented with a Facebook Live attempt, and it wasn’t particularly good.”
However, no decision has been made.
“We will run a notice on MGTV letting the public know that Council (and School Board) meetings will no longer be shown live.
“I’ve received no calls about it, which leads me to believe viewership was very low. We did find value in the YouTube replays for the purpose of generating/verifying minutes of meetings,” Towarnicki wrote.
