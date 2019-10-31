Martinsville officials appear to have violated state law this week when they locked city hall to the public while inside they held a City Council meeting to discuss possible plans to revert to town status.
City Council had called a special closed meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, but at the time the meeting was scheduled, the front and back doors to the City Municipal building, where council chambers are located, were locked, and no guard was present, effectively barring the public from attending an open meeting that is required before the council can go into closed session.
“You MUST have an open meeting before you can go into a closed meeting,” said Megan Rhyne, executive director for the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, in an emailed response to questions about the process from the Martinsville Bulletin.
That question emerged because that public part didn’t happen.
The City Council’s agenda notice was sent out Monday by Karen Roberts, executive assistant to city manager and clerk of city council. The only item on the agenda was a closed session.
“The Closed Council meeting was held on Tuesday at 6pm as advertised,” Roberts wrote Thursday in response to an email from the Bulletin to clarify what the schedule had been. “This was a Closed session. There was nothing discussed in the open forum other than the Council roll call going into Closed session then coming back out.”
But the law requires that the public be allowed to witness that open session.
Rhyne in her email cited language from applicable state statutes:
“A. No closed meeting shall be held unless the public body proposing to convene such meeting has taken an affirmative recorded vote in an open meeting approving a motion that (i) identifies the subject matter, (ii) states the purpose of the meeting as authorized in subsection A of § 2.2-3711 or other provision of law and (iii) cites the applicable exemption from open meeting requirements provided in subsection A of § 2.2-3711 or other provision of law.”
Rhyne said she “would strongly argue that ... locking the door to the building is not in keeping with [the] requirement that meetings be open to the public.”
Martinsville City Attorney Eric Monday said the situation emerged because the city was trying to be efficient.
“We simply didn’t pay a deputy overtime to be at the front door last [Tuesday] night, since Council was going straight into closed session,” Monday, who also is assistant city manager, said by email. “There will be a public review and discussion of the entire process, and a public input session, before Council takes any vote on this matter.”
So far, Council has excluded the public from the discussion. Henry County officials have said they, too, are unclear about the city’s plans and how they might affect the county. Last week the Henry County Board of Supervisors voted to ask state legislators to introduce a law that would allow county residents to vote whether or not the city could become part of the county.
But such legislation, even if it were to happen, likely wouldn’t happen soon enough to address this process, which the city has been studying and keeping quiet for some time.
A year ago, City Council authorized spending $60,000 with the city’s auditing firm, Robinson, Farmer & Cox, to complete a financial study showing the effects of reversion.
A draft of the study has been available since April, but the city officials have refused to allow the public to see it. Monday has maintained a draft may be kept private and not shared with the public.
Rhyne said the law says differently, that there is no “distinction between DRAFT documents and FINAL documents. Those are terms of art to help facilitate work internally but have no bearing on the status of a record as a ‘public record’... 2.2-3707(H) makes this point when it says ‘Minutes, including draft minutes, and all other records of open meetings... shall be deemed public records.’”
Rhyne says the intent of the law is clear, “FOIA’s (Freedom of Information Act) policy statement (2.2-3700) says both ‘The affairs of government are not intended to be conducted in an atmosphere of secrecy,’ and ‘The provisions... shall be liberally construed to... afford every opportunity to citizens to witness the operations of government.’”
On Thursday afternoon, the city made good on Monday’s promise to let the public know what is happening.
Roberts sent out an email to schedule a special called meeting for 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in the council chambers to consider the “reversion to town status.” The notice called the meeting a “Public Information Meeting” and said it would run for 60 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.