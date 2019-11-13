Martinsville City Council finally is addressing the topic of reversion publicly.
At its meeting on Tuesday council members outlined plans for their public meeting to discuss reversion that is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Reversion, which is the process of the city's becoming a town and folding its services into Henry County, was mentioned at the end of the meeting, when City Manager Leon Towarnicki broached the subject:
“There has been some talk about reversion in the media, and a few other things,” Towarnicki said. “As a recap … council commissioned an updated study a year ago, and then two days before we were hoping to get it, we learned there were some personnel changes on the audit and legal team. We got it [the study] in 2019 during the budget process, and so it got pushed off. At the work session on June 18, we asked for information on the schools, and there was a delay in getting that.”
Part of the delay “was caused by changes in the LCI [Local Composite Index], which determines a localities' ability to pay. Changes have impacted that part of the study,” Towarnicki said.
The Local Composite Index, which calculates a locality's share of the cost of education, continues to fluctuate, and City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday told the council that "there will be a big change.
“The Virginia Department of Education is altering the index. Richmond provides funds per student, and it’s going to change regardless and will reach our colleagues in the county. It’s going to have a significant, lesser effect in Northern Virginia and Tidewater than here. It’s an effort to shift more [financial responsibility] from the state to the localities."
According to VDOE that local share is determined by a formula that starts with the expected salaries of a school system. Staffing standards, required positions and the base year enrollment is then added to determine the per-pupil cost. Once the actual enrollment is added, the total program cost is determined. The LCI is, on average, 55% shared by the state and 45% by the local community.
Monday also clarified a request about reversion on council’s wish list to be submitted to the local legislative delegation for the upcoming session in Richmond.
“We are requesting the Code of Virginia be amended to allow Constitutional Offices, abolished by reversion of any city to town status, to take early VRS [Virginia Retirement System] retirement, free of penalty. There is one person that would be affected by this, if the city were to revert to town status,” he said.
Monday declined to name that person, but he explained under the current code, if a person was not vested in the system, he or she would not be eligible for early retirement.
VRS regulations state that "vesting is the minimum length of service you need to qualify for a future retirement benefit. You become vested when you have at least five years (60 months) of creditable service."
Reversion last was discussed by the council at a closed-door meeting on Oct. 29, a session that did not include a statute-required open session to the public before or after the meeting. The purpose of “the work session… was to discuss the legal details around reversion,” Towarnicki said.
“A public information session, a detailed presentation of the reversion information,” will be held on Nov. 19, “at 7 p.m. in this room. It will be a PowerPoint presentation. The meeting will last an hour and there may or may not be time for public comment,” he said.
Council member Jennifer Bowles expressed concern about the possibility the public would not be allowed to speak: “I thought we were allowing time for the public to comment?”
“How much time would you like to allow?” Mayor Kathy Lawson said.
“An hour for the presentation and an hour for the public to respond,” council member Danny Turner said.
“We’ll play it by ear,” Lawson said.
