Martinsville City Council is cleaning house.
City staff and council are taking measures to spiff up the city with action on houses deemed nuisances for various reasons, including that they are in states of disrepair and/or have badly overgrown vegetation and/or have trash or too many vehicles cluttering the yard.
A public hearing on the matter was conducted during the regular council meeting Tuesday night, and three of the property owners whose names are on the list of nuisance houses spoke.
The commonwealth allows localities to declare nuisance properties, and no public hearing is required, city attorney Eric Monday said. But the city had one “as an abundance of caution.”
The nuisance list is complaint-driven, Monday said. “All of these have been the subject of multiple complaints. … In defense of some of the owners, quite often when we issue notice of the complaint, quite often the owners do remediate it. However, it’s multiple times” that the city has to deal with the owners.
Photographs, addresses and owners of each house were shown on a screen, and Monday and city inspector Mark Price talked about the houses.
Hope for some
Six houses on the original list were removed because the owners have agreed to plans for improvement:
A house owned by A.C. Wilson Company LLC at 702 Mulberry Road has been the subject of numerous complaints, Monday said. The exterior brick veneer has been removed, leaving the back of the interior walls exposed. A.C. Wilson has agreed to a deadline of Oct. 15 to determine whether he would repair or demolish the property.
The house at 502 Mulberry Road, owned by Curtis and Mary Bryant, was removed from the nuisance list because the owners have a plan of action for improvements. They agreed to clear vegetation by the end of the month and to have the entire lot cleared by a certain time. Neighbors say the house has structural problems, but now the plants are too overgrown to be able to see the house, Monday said. It has been removed from the nuisance list.
The owners of the house at 419 E. Church St., The Therese D. Craddock Trust, have agreed to an Oct. 15 deadline for action, Monday said.
The house at 615 E. Church St., owned by Delia Bowman Martin, would be considered a candidate for demolition, but “it is believed to be the oldest house in the city, so we’re not too keen on seeing it demolished. Neither is the architectural review board,” Monday said. Structural problems include a collapsed chimney, but the owner and her family are willing to transfer the ownership of the property to someone willing to repair it. It has been removed from the nuisance list.
The house at 614 E. Church St. is owned by Melvin Smith, who spoke during the public hearing. The picture of the house which was shown was taken while the roof was being replaced, which is why the gutters were hanging down, he said. He said he moved into the house in 2002.
Smith said he only received two notices on the door. Price said that the first notice is a door-hanger. Next, information about the house is uploaded to the city’s website under the “Property Maintenance” link. If the problems are not taken care of in 3 to 7 days, the house is turned into the Public Works department, where it may take another 3 to 4 days, depending on their schedule, to get the lawn mowed or trash removed. Property owners are charged for that, with the base rate for mowing being $225.
“I’m trying to get my house fixed back up,” Smith said, talking about problems getting contractors to come out.
The house at 908 Spruce St., owned by Joseph and Sabrena Ray, has been significantly improved since the photograph of it was taken, Monday said: The wading pool, trash and several vehicles had been removed. “To the Rays’ credit, when complaints are received on this property they typically react and do so quickly and remediate the complaints. The problem is that the complaints are frequent, and there have been a lot of them.”
Joseph Ray said during the public hearing that being “the father of six boys, husband and also entrepreneur comes with challenges. What I do is work. With six children” ages 8 and younger “and nieces and nephews, there will be minor trash in the yard.”
Vehicles are in his yard because he is preparing to open a 24-hour, non-emergency medical transportation service, he said. He also has a food truck that isn’t working, but he’s trying to get back to operable.
After thanking Monday for “the credit you’re giving us,” he said he has been “upgrading ... little by little as money and time allows. I see a working father … getting bullied by the city, and I don’t like it.”
City Council members agreed to remove both Smith’s and Ray’s houses from the nuisance list.
Nuisance houses
City Council voted to designate some area houses as nuisance. Any rental houses on the nuisance list are subject to inspection by the city. The rentals inspection program was adopted by the city last year as a way to protect the public health and promote safety while having a way to handle “blighted and deteriorating” properties, Monday said.
Fifteen of the nuisance houses are owned by either William Bennett or Bennett Properties Inc. “They’re rentals,” Price said, “and the landlord takes care of it” when called. However, numerous complaints have come in on the properties.
They are: 433 Clearview Drive, 912 Barrows Mill Road, 641 Stultz Road, 216 Greyson St., 232 Greyson St., 214 Greyson St., 114 Gravely St., 120 Crescent St., 906 Spruce St., 319 Starling Ave., 1115 Chatham Heights Road, 714 Jefferson St., 112 Gravely St., 102 Moss St. and 1005 Adele St.
The house at 319 Starling Ave. not only has had trash around it, but police have been called there for “a number of drug overdoses,” Monday said, and the city manager has witnessed out-of-area trash being dumped at 714 Jefferson St. Both are owned by Bennett.
Speaking during the public hearing, Bennett said it was a shock to read in the Friday the 13th edition of the Bulletin his properties on the list, adding that he didn’t “have any idea what it’s all about.”
He said he has the grass at his multifamily rental units mown every three weeks, and tenants in single-family houses are supposed to mow their own lawns.
He was born on Starling Avenue and has lived his life in Martinsville, he said, adding that he doesn’t want any problems and wants to do “what I need to do.”
A house at 205 Holt St., which is owned by Jill B. Hairston, “has been condemned for improper utilities and sanitation,” Price said, and is uninhabitable. Also owned by Hairston, 1014 Griggs St., has tall grass and trash around it and is uninhabitable. Another house owned by Jill Hairston, 721 W. Fayette St., also is on the list.
The house at 307 Starling Ave., owned by William Lee Fisher, has a “for sale” sign in front. It appears to be structurally sound, but delinquent taxes are owed on it.
The house at 413 E. Church, owned by William L. Fisher, “is in horrible shape” and “is subject to delinquent tax sale,” Monday said, adding that buyers have expressed interest in buying and restoring it. It is eligible for historic renovation tax credits.
Other houses that were voted onto the nuisance list are: 104 Massey St. and 1139 Wray St., both owned by Porouko S. Murrell; 1025 Brookdale St., owned by Glen Hairston; and 1020 Brookdale St., owned by D.T. Black Holding LLC.
Land Bank Authority’s first transaction
Members of City Council also took action regarding attempts to improve housing – but as a different body.
They adjourned their council meeting, then reconvened — same people — as the Martinsville Land Bank Authority.
The Land Bank Authority was created last year as a way for the city to put deteriorating houses “back in the hands of people who can renovate them,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.
The properties at 537 and 539 Dillard St. are owned by the Land Bank. Ebony Millner offered to buy both for $7,500, which would compensate the city for its liens and costs on those properties. The Land Bank Authority authorized the transfer of ownership to Miller, subject to requirements that the houses be renovated to the Virginia Uniform Building Code within 12 months and that she live on the property for at least 2 years.
If she does not meet the requirements, the property would go back to the Land Bank, Towarnicki said.
This was “the first transfer from the Land Bank, operating exactly as council intended” when it was created, he said.
After that was finished, the members of the Land Bank Authority adjourned their meeting, and then they opened back up the City Council meeting — all without leaving their seats.
Also during the meeting, city council members:
- Set for Oct. 8 a public hearing on the Pine Hall Community Development Grant application. The city had submitted an application in the spring, but it was not accepted because of a technicality in the advertising process of a previous public hearing. Having a public hearing on Oct. 8 would prepare the city to submit another application in the fall, if applications will be accepted then. It is a certainty that they will be accepted again in March.
- Established a new Tourism Zone in the city through Ordinance 2019-7, declaring the entire city a “Tourism Zone,” which is an additional economic tool to encourage primarily retail, restaurant and hotel development. It offers incentives similar to the Enterprise Zone but also with “gap financing,” in which the Virginia Department of Tourism will underwrite funding at a significantly lower interest rate than is available commercially.
- Heard from Towarnicki about a tour on Monday evening by council members and city staff that started at Moss Street and went through a route that included E. Church Street, Brookdale Road, Mulberry Road, Jefferson Street, Thomas Heights Road, Hairston Street and Starling Avenue. The group stopped to look at some areas of interest, Towarnicki said, including the new group home on Independence Drive and the burned remains of the Rives Theatre. After the tour they went to a neighborhood meeting at New College Institute. City residents who attended talked about concerns, including houses with overgrown yards and loud sounds, including music, from traffic, especially at the corner of Rives and Mulberry roads. One person asked how many cats are allowed to be kept and was told nothing in city code addresses that issue.
- Heard a proclamation recognizing Oct. 10 as Disability Rights and Resources Awareness Day. Disability Rights & Resource Executive Director Carol Tuning said the organization has been in operation for five years. Independent Living Coordinator Linda Albrecht said the organization offers “a lot of work with home modifications,” such as walk-in showers and wheelchair ramps.
- Heard a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Jeanne Hodges, a domestic violence and legal advocate, said the problem of domestic violence cuts across all segments of society.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
