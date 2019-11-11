The word “reversion” is on the agenda of Tuesday night's meeting of the Martinsville City Council.
It's the first scheduled mention of this word at a meeting in several months, but it won't be the last. There's a public information meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 19, for which the only item listed is the consideration of “reversion to a town status.”
This topic has been discussed for years, largely because of declining population in the city has required the council to go into its cash reserves to balance its budget each year. Many feel that the path is unsustainable and that closing down city government and folding services for the public into the county's operation is the only viable course.
Just what those services might look like and how that process might work has many details to be ironed out, but for Tuesday night, the consideration is an aspect first mentioned at a council meeting a few weeks ago.
As part of the city’s 2020 legislative agenda, three pages of priorities requested of the local delegation in the upcoming session, is a request that the Code of Virginia 51.1-155.2 be amended to allow Constitutional Offices, abolished by reversion of any city to town status, to take early VRS (Virginia Retirement System) retirement, free of penalty. The item is commented on the side with a note:
“This legislation was approved in the 2019 GA (General Assembly) Session.”
Martinsville has six constitutional officers: Ruth Easley, commissioner of the revenue; Ashby Pritchett, circuit court clerk; Steve Draper, sheriff; Cindy Dickerson, treasurer; Cindy Barbour, registrar; and Andy Hall, commonwealth’s attorney.
All but the registrar (appointed) is elected, each to a 4-year term, except for the circuit court clerk, who serves an 8-year term.
“For a community of our size, there are many duplicated services [between the city and the county] that could likely be handled more effectively and efficiently, if combined,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said earlier this year.
The city’s counterparts in Henry County are Linda Love, commissioner of the revenue; Jennifer Ashworth, circuit court clerk; Lane Perry, sheriff; Scott Grindstaff, treasurer; Elizabeth Stone, registrar; and Andrew Nester, commonwealth’s attorney.
Should Martinsville revert to a town, the Virginia Commission on Local Government says: “the offices of the constitutional officers of the former city shall terminate upon transition to town status. The constitutional officers serving the county will assume responsibility within the new town, and residents of the town would vote for those officers."
No one has mentioned if any or all of the employees of the affected offices would continue employment in a consolidated office or be let go.
A report about the practicality and feasibility of reverting from a city to a town, developed by a consultant hired by the council, has been kept secret. City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday has refused to share its contents, claiming it was a “draft” and not subject to public records laws.
In April Towarnicki said: “After presentation of the materials, council will decide on the path forward, and that most likely will include a public meeting/hearing (assuming the data warrants moving forward) to allow ample opportunity for citizen input, all followed by a possible vote to move ahead, or not. At this point there is nothing we’re ready to pass along publicly, since all the work is still in draft stage.”
That's what will happen next week.
Other items on the agenda for Tuesday night:
- Consider information related to the 2020 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
- Consider approval of the fiscal year-end financial report.
- Public hearing on a request from T-Mobile to install a roof-mounted antenna.
- An update from Zeb Talley Jr., Martinsville City School superintendent.
- Designation of Nov. 15 as “Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Day” and Nov. 30 as “Small Business Saturday.”
