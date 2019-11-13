A lack of volunteers is the primary cause of the warming center at the Martinsville Salvation Army being closed.
Council member Danny Turner asked Lt. Bradly Mumford at Tuesday’s meeting of Martinsville City Council if the center would be reopened.
“There is an internal coalition that’s gathered within the city and is going to support this,” Mumford said. “What we are doing for the homeless is passing out warm clothes and food, but not shelter.”
Council member Chad Martin said he and others planned to start meeting soon to find a way to reopen the center: “The biggest issue is finding consistent volunteers to stay overnight.”
Mumford also spoke to council about plans for their major fundraiser of the year: “The kettle kickoff Friday morning [Nov. 15] at 10 a.m. will be a special day with family fun, mini theatrics, the Martinsville High School band, Mayor [Kathy] Lawson, many others, and a few testimonies on how the Salvation Army has impacted their life.”
Request by T-Mobile
Council conducted a joint public hearing with the planning commission concerning a request by T-Mobile Northeast for a special-use permit to allow placement of roof-mounted antennas at The Henry, located at 50 East Church St.
“The city received, two months ago, a request from T-Mobile,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. These are “relatively small antennas, not a tower.”
Elisha Kiser is a network building consultant for T-Mobile: “There are dead spots and a coverage gap downtown and in the surrounding area.” The installation is for the purpose of “increasing capacity and penetration.”
Martin asked if the radiation from the antennas could cause cancer.
“So, there has to be a map that measures hypothetical radiation, and it’s not going to emit enough radiation,” Kiser said. “You could stand in front of it for an hour and be fine. “
Schools update
Martinsville School Superintendent Zeb Talley: “In three years all of our schools are fully accredited. We are celebrating what we are doing. This year scores should pick up where we left off. All schools met criteria for attendance, and we’ve reduced suspensions. All schools met those goals."
He said there are six teacher vacancies, and officials still are interviewing. There also is a need for bus drivers.
“We need bus drivers if anyone wants to try for a bus license," he said. "Unfortunately, administrators are driving because of the shortage. We are getting everyone where they need to be, but we’re worried about spring, with all the sports events.”
Talley said the school system would cover all costs associated with training and licensing of potential drivers.
Legislative priorities
During the discussion of council’s priority list for legislators Turner put forth a motion that Martinsville ask to be excluded as a potential sanctuary city. Turner said that, with the transfer of power from the Republicans to the Democrats in Richmond, the issue along with the removal of Confederate monuments likely would come up. Sanctuary cities usually have specific municipal laws that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation or prosecution.
“There probably will be legislation on allowing sanctuary cities,” City Attorney Eric Monday said. “I think the form that it is taking is that localities will have the option. I don’t think it will be a mandate.”
All council members agreed to add to the list council would not be in support of such a mandate.
Martin put forth a motion that council request state legislators replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The motion was seconded by council member Jennifer Bowles but was voted down, 3-2.
2019 finances
Council members approved a financial report from Finance Director Linda Conover that, outside of school and special revenue funds, total revenues were $66,886,914, which represents 99.4% of the 2018-19 budget. Local sales and use taxes collected were greater than budgeted by $39,181 for total receipts of $2,039,181 at year end. Meals taxes collected were also greater than budgeted by $89,213, for total receipts of $1,909,213. Actual expenditures were $64,920,121 and, adding the re-appropriations of $712,456, total expenditures for were $65,632,577, representing 88.7% of the budget.
Total actual utility revenues were $32,324,288, less than budgeted by $1,553,254, and actual expenses were $29,254,199. Adding the re-appropriations, total expenditures for these funds were $30,327.878.
The available cash-on-hand for all city funds was $17,352,177, a decrease of $1,360,206 from 2018.
At the 2019 year end, the total of fund balances and utility cash equivalents was $19,937,125. This amount reflects a decrease of $548,019 when compared to 2018, she said.
Also at the meeting, council members:
- Heard from Turner that he is opposed to Henry County's asking for money for a sewer plant. The city currently receives money from the county to treat some of its waste.
- Directed Towarnicki to “tweak the language” relative to the irreparable Paradise Inn on Fayette Street because approved grant money applies only to the structure and not to the property it is on.
- Heard from Building and Zoning Inspector Kris Bridges about a top-10 commercial demolition list. "Many of them are exposed to the outdoors … animals and the weather. With enough money, anything is fixable, but it would take extensive repairs,” he said. Bowles pointed out that there are buildings within close proximity of the New College Institute on the Baldwin Block. “There is a lot of stuff that cost money, but a lot gets done.”
- Heard from Towarnicki that the new section of the Dick & Willie Trail has been subject to complaints from citizens: “The trail opened last week, weather has been outstanding for this time of year, and this section has gotten a lot of use. Henry County maintains it. We’ve gotten a lot of comments … lack of parking, needing more benches along sections, and a variety of other issues we do not control. It’s a new section of the trail and attracted a lot of people; maybe it will die off a little bit. If we get constructive comments, we’ll pass those on to the county.”
- Learned from Towarnicki that the annual audit would occur in December. “We will compare the audit with assumptions we had to make. … It gives us a look ahead to the next fiscal year and what we have to work with.”
- Recognized Nov. 15 as the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Day and Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday in the city.
