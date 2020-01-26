Martinsville City Council intends on Tuesday night to “memorialize” a unanimous decision it made at a special meeting more than a month ago: to revert from a city to a town in Henry County.
That might sound bizarre, but that’s exactly what the council’s agenda for that meeting says, in the fifth item on the agenda:
“Council unanimously voted on December 10, 2019, to begin the reversion process. This resolution memorializes that decision, and is requested by the City’s legal counsel for the reversion petition and litigation, Troutman Sanders.”
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:30 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building.
The Bulletin reached out to the go-to legal man for City Council, Martinsville Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday, but was told that “Monday would not be back in the office until Monday.”
A call to the city manager’s office during business hours went unanswered, but that has been the case during the past two weeks. There has been no response to messages.
A computer generated voice says: “Number 5185, there is no one available to take your message at the moment so please leave your message after the tone.”
A request for more details from Mayor Kathy Lawson drew this response:
“The resolution references and memorializes the decision made in December. It was requested by legal counsel for the reversion petition and litigation. … This is another step forward in our process.”
Lawson said she didn’t know why the city’s legal team wanted council to memorialize its decision. She also couldn’t describe the next step in this process.
“We don’t have a specific time table at this moment,” Lawson said. “There’s documents that Troutman Sanders [legal team] will be preparing, and at this time I am not apprised as to the exact timing for those documents to be completed.”
