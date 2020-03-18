Students across the region began receiving free meals Wednesday.
Martinsville City Public Schools, Henry County Public Schools and Patrick County Public Schools put their plans into motion to make sure students in all three school districts do not go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick Henry Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Phnesisa Roberterson was under a tent in the school parking lot with 30 hot meals ready to go at 11 a.m., but she had no takers.
“This may be the only meal a child will get today,” Robertson said. “We’ve got a hot meal for any student that comes and a snack for later."
Some 200 meals were prepared at Patrick Henry Elementary School, and seven had been picked up during the first hour of a 90-minute window, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. when students could take advantage of curbside service at the school.
Participation was only slightly better at Albert Harris Elementary School. Makinley Gravely, a ninth-grader at Martinsville High School, was the only student at the tent there.
“This makes 16,” Albert Harris Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Shanika Moyer said as she handed Gravely his meal. “We prepared 400 meals for pickup or delivery."
Online surveys gave Robertson and Moyer an idea of how many meals to prepare, but no one really knew what to expect.
“I’ve got 30 hot meals right here now,” Robertson said. “Most of the meals are on the buses for delivery."
Instructions provided on MCPS' website stated school buses would go to prearranged bus stops, but a bus driver with deliveries on Fayette Street wasn’t having much luck.
Almost within site of Albert Harris Elementary School, Bus No. 14 stopped at a house at the intersection of Fayette and Glen Streets. The driver honked the horn for several minutes.
When no one came out of the house, the driver moved on to the next house near Fayette Street and Memorial Boulevard. He honked the horn and again waited for several minutes. No one came out of the house, so the driver pulled away with the free meals still intact.
Bus No. 14 was assigned to deliver meals on Armstead, Swanson and Jackson Streets around 11:30 a.m, 1st, B, 2nd, F, 3rd, and A Streets around 11:40 a.m and Roundabout Road and Cardinal Lane at 11:50 a.m.
In addition to the free meal opportunity for all students, city schools have made the daily meal with a snack available for any adult at a cost of $3.50, and the service will continue on weekdays as long as the mandated school closure is in effect.
Parents and caretakers are not allowed to pick up the free meal for students. Instructions stipulate that the student must be present at the bus stop in order to receive a meal.
Martinsville City Public Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Services Felecia Preston said if the demand justified it, she would consider expanding the meal pickup service to additional areas, but the two locations offered Wednesday appeared to be more than adequate.
Henry County Public Schools planned to begin free meal delivery this week to the homes of students whose families signed up online, and delivery times were to be shared directly with families who expressed a desire for delivered meals.
Patrick County Public Schools began offering free meal delivery or pick up at school Wednesday and will offer the service again on Friday.
"The school meal survey is now opened back up and will remain open until Friday,” Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert said. "If you do not have internet access, then please contact your child's school to request school meals and please do not fill out the survey again if you have already completed your information.”
Gilbert said meals in Patrick County will be available for pick-up or delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 1 to 18 this week. Just like Martinsville, the Patrick County student must be present in order to receive the meal.
