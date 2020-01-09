A wind advisory with gusts up to 35 mph Wednesday didn’t slow down the Martinsville electric department from making a scheduled utility pole replacement on Starling Avenue near its intersection with East Church Street.
“We are replacing an old pole with a new one,” Martinsville Electric Lineman Kyle Fulkerson said. “We have a crew that goes out periodically and inspects the utility poles and determines which ones need to be replaced.”
Traffic headed west on East Church Street were rerouted through Uptown while those going east on Church Street were detoured around the intersection by way of Cleveland Avenue. The eastbound side of Starling Avenue was closed to traffic.
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki has said there isn’t enough money in the budget to maintain the infrastructure properly, but officials do manage to keep a regular schedule.
