With the nation paused to remember the society-changing work of the Rev. Martin Luther King on a day set aside for that purpose, a group of diverse religious leaders came together in Martinsville to implore society to embrace the values of unquestioned love, peace and acceptance that King preached.
The Interfaith Council of Martinsville and Henry County called it “Freedom and Justice for All: An Interfaith Commemoration Service for Martin Luther King Jr.” Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
About 75 people attended the event, which featured speakers from the faiths of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
They shared examples of how King’s words and deeds affected the world and the lessons they drew from him, including some stark realities from their own lives and ministries.
“Today we take a moment to venerate one of the Baptist saints,” said Libby Grammer, senior pastor of First Baptist Church and host for the event. “I believe Dr. King lived out his life in ways many of us never will.
“King became a Baptist pastor after his father, and he grew to come to believe what he believed in that tradition. At the time he [King] was living, there were not many white Baptists in the South that would have called him a saint,” Grammer said.
Martha Woody is the past president of Ohev Zion Synagogue.
“Jews, Christians, Muslims all argue about who is right. It’s like ordering a Dominoes pizza and arguing about who the delivery person is,” Woody said.
Woody recalled a parable about people on a river bank seeing babies floating down the river. They arrange to save the babies but are not able to save them all. Then more babies come, and the people find themselves involved in a never-ending process of saving babies from the river.
“One day, as people by the river engaged in this endeavor, someone starts walking up the beach,” Woody said.
“‘Where are you going,’ asked the people. ‘I’m going up river to see who’s throwing the babies in the water.’”
Woody suggested King’s life has been sanitized since a federal holiday has been named in his honor.
“Sometimes we think we can just join hands and sing ‘Kumbaya’,” Woody said. “Dr. King never stopped expanding his view, just like the Bible. He never stopped going up the river.
“Had he lived, he would have kept making us feel uncomfortable. We all bring different talents, different opportunities and privileges.
“Find you gratitude for the privilege you have and use it to make the world a better place.”
Imam James Shabazz spoke about King’s exemplary service to God and to humanity.
“King said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’” Shabazz said. “Justice should be as truth — one justice, one truth.
“It should be like the Golden Rule, not those with the gold making the rules. Treat others as you would have yourself be treated.”
The Rev. Nicholas A. Hull of Christ Episcopal Church in Martinsville talked about the problems of institutions and his own denomination’s shortfalls.
“I love the institution of the Episcopal Church, and we have been on the wrong and right side of every major issue,” Hull said. “Whenever we approach a subject, we need to do so with heaps of humility.
“Just because you are a well-meaning, white liberal or moderate doesn’t mean that you can’t screw up.
“In Southwest Virginia, when the Episcopal Church decided to segregate the churches, they closed all the black churches and told them they needed to go worship at the white church where they hate you.
“There are still no black people at our conferences because of the sins of our ancestors.
“If we are bold enough to be honest with people — admit that we are wrong — it takes heaps of humility.
“In remembering King we should always remember to be strong enough to challenge institutions. We are indeed sinners and are all complicit in these injustices.
“There is a silent institution among us and that is where the conversation needs to happen.”
Keith Ritchie is the pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Martinsville. He talked about his sister marrying a black man in 1972:
“None of the family was present at the wedding,” Ritchie said. “Years after, Joyce [his sister] reached out to my dad with a letter.
“She had come to have faith in Christ and was a child of God reconciled to God. Her letter was of her testimony.”
He said Joyce and her family came to visit the family members who had disowned her, and they hugged and shed tears.
“It was a defining moment in my faith of what it means to be a Christian,” Ritchie said. “She was not the wronged party — she had done nothing wrong — no one would blame her if she had written off Dad, but her faith would not let her do that.”
Khalil Shadeed of the Islamic Center of Martinsville and Henry County concluded the event by declaring Martin Luther King Jr. “worthy.”
“I have just finished reading his [King’s] book ‘Strength to Love,’” Shadeed said. “The book talks about the courage to love your neighbor over yourself.
“People would rather be comfortable instead of challenging our leaders to do the right thing, but I’m not going to be political.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
