Whew.
Martinsville got some of the Federal Emergency Management Agency money it had been hoping to get, which it was counting on to make the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.
However, it won’t get the full $600,000 it was hoping to get from FEMA, which was written into the budget as an assumption to help balance the budget.
It’s getting only $414,637, according to a report released by FEMA.
However, City Manager Leon Towarnicki said other reimbursements may complete the desired amount.
He explained in an email: “The funds represent reimbursement of expenses incurred by the city related to damages caused by Tropical Storm Michael last October.
“These funds will simply account for recovered cost revenue in the City’s FY20 budget. The City budgeted for a total of $602,662. Between the $414,637 announced below and other reimbursements either already received or anticipated (insurance claim payments), we expect to be fairly close to the budgeted amount.”
The commonwealth awarded $14.7 million in post-disaster recovery funding for Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael, the release stated.
It was a hard year for heavy rains, flooding and storm damage.
Five inches of rain fell during a May storm, when the roof at the Roses store near the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Virginia Avenue collapsed.
Heavy rains fell the first week in September — in Martinsville, 2.72 inches in the southwestern part of the city, while 2.55 inches fell at the filter plant.
That had the ground already wet when two major storms hit.
Hurricane Florence doused the area in mid-September with 6.94 inches of rain, followed by Tropical Storm Michael less than a month later.
Throughout the city, about 30 downed trees knocked down power lines, broke poles and damaged substations, including the one at Indian Trail, as a result of Tropical Storm Michael.
About 75 percent of the city’s electric customers ended up without power.
In February, the city was given the OK to apply for FMEA assistance.
Martinsville was one of 19 localities added on to the original list of 27 localities that were made eligible to receive federal public assistance funding to reimburse for response costs and damages related to Tropical Storm Michael.
The designation allowed Martinsville to apply to FEMA for possible reimbursement, city Emergency Management Coordinator John Turner said told the Bulletin in February.
If the city were to be accepted — which it has been — the return is 75 percent of what was submitted as a claim, he said.
The last time Martinsville was eligible for FEMA aid was in 2012, Turner said. That assistance was to help with recovery efforts caused by severe storms and straight-line winds June 29 to July 1 of that year.
The Martinsville 2019/2020 fiscal year budget was for nearly $95,000.
To balance its general fund and meet its obligated contributions to reserves required $1,394,674 from its reserves, continuing a trend that has fueled the ongoing discussions about reverting from a city to a town and merging operations into Henry County. There also are transfers from the water, telecommunications and refuse departments.
The budget also assumed the city will receive a $600,000 FEMA grant for costs related to storm cleanup in the fall.
