Yolanda Harrell said she had dreamed of buying a house after years of renting.
“I wanted to own my house, so I would have something to leave my children,” she said -- her daughter Tyneah, age 11, and her son, Tyheem, 16.
On Sunday afternoon, the family celebrated that dream as it became reality in a house-blessing ceremony in their new living room, alongside volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Martinsville and Henry County who helped make it happen.
“It feels good to be paying a mortgage instead of paying rent,” Harrell said. “I want to thank the volunteers and board members who worked hard to get us in here by Christmas.”
Habitat for Humanity refurbishes or builds affordable homes and sells them to qualifying families at no profit. Contrary to some misconceptions, the nonprofit does not give away free homes, Executive Director Meredith Vaughn said. Potential homeowners must have a steady income and meet credit requirements, and “they must be willing to partner with Habitat and volunteer” to help work on the home, she said.
“It’s not a free house; it’s an affordable house with a low-cost, interest-free mortgage,” Vaughn said.
In some locations, Habitat for Humanity builds houses from the ground up, but with all the available real estate in Martinsville-Henry County, it made more sense to look for an existing house, Vaughn said.
“We really wanted to do a rehab and not a new construction,” she said.
To find a suitable house, she worked with local real estate agents and spent a lot of time looking at listings online. Harrell’s children attend school in the city of Martinsville, and “we try to keep our families in the same school district,” she said.
When this house in the city became available, “we put in an offer two days after it was listed,” Vaughn said. “We felt like it was a great fit.”
Harrell joined Habitat volunteers to work on fixing up the house before moving in. The house was painted inside and out, bathrooms were renovated, and work was done on the plumbing, electrical, insulation, and gutters.
Making improvements to an existing home adds value to the neighborhood, said John Collins, a Habitat board member for eight years.
“Everybody in the neighborhood benefits” from Habitat projects, Collins said. “It gives the family a real leg up, and it gives us a chance to give back to the community.”
With this house completed, “we’re going to have to rebuild our coffers up in order to get another project,” Collins said, estimating it will be summer when the organization takes on its next job.
Habitat is “always looking” for families in need of affordable housing, Vaughn said.
Potential applicants are those who have barriers to buying a home, such as not qualifying for conventional financing or not having money saved for a down payment. They must have a reliable source of income to make mortgage payments, they must volunteer to help with renovations to the home, and they must take part in financial counseling sessions.
