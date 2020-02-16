The Quinn Gravely birthday experience was established with balloons and birthday cake on Sunday afternoon at the Martinsville Fire Department, and it wasn't even anyone's birthday.
"A few months ago we had a birthday party for Quinn, and the family was so grateful for the experience that they gave the fire department a donation," Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Ted Anderson said. "Instead of using the money for the needs of the department, we decided to establish a fund so we can do this again."
Quinn is 4-years-old and is the son of former Martinsville Commonwealth's Attorney H. Clay Gravely IV, who died in 2017 of colon cancer at the age of 40.
"First Quinn started watching cartoons with fire trucks," said Jennifer Gravely, Quinn's mom. "Then he started watching YouTube videos with real fire trucks" and the fascination grew from there.
Anderson would not disclose the amount of money received, but he said it was enough to have "one or two, but no more than three [birthday parties] a year.
"We are hoping to give them to someone who might not have a birthday party otherwise," he said. "Maybe someone who has never had a birthday."
Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty will be the person to choose who will have a "Quinn Gravely birthday experience."
We have a speech contest every month," Petty said. "Birthday winners will come from that."
Quinn was only 2 when his father died, and Jennifer was pregnant with the couple's second son, Brooks.
Clay Gravely had just been re-elected as Commonwealth's Attorney when the disease he fought for seven years claimed his life.
On Dec. 8, 2017, Gravely resigned, saying in a written statement to the Bulletin that the colon cancer he had been battling for some time was making it difficult to carry out his professional duties.
"The time has come for me to devote all of my energy and efforts to my wonderful family," Grovely wrote.
He died 13 days later.
On Sunday Quinn Gravely climbed up and into a Martinsville fire truck wearing a complete firefighter's uniform just his size.
Anderson had just awarded him a Martinsville Fire and EMS junior firefighter's badge.
Once seated, Quinn reached for the microphone of a handheld radio, keyed the microphone and called for backup.
"It's OK," Anderson said. "The battery hasn't been charged yet."
After a brief presentation, firefighters and Quinn's family had gathered in the break room to enjoy a piece of birthday cake when the real tones went off.
First responders grabbed their gear and headed out. Quinn tried to follow.
"No, honey, you can't go with them," Jennifer Gravely told him.
The men headed out in a public safety vehicle with lights and siren.
Quinn watched intently from a garage door window as they rounded the corner and went out of site.
