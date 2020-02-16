As many as one in four residents in the city of Martinsville failed to respond to the last census count, and officials say every citizen not counted means an estimated loss of $2,000 in federal aid.
"There is a lot of money at stake," said Michael Stowers of the Philadelphia Regional Census Center. "$675 billion is to be disbursed based on census numbers.
"Money for hospitals, roads, Medicaid and Medicare, Section 8 housing."
At Tuesday night's Martinsville City Council meeting Stowers said $9 billion in federal money will come to Virginia from the 2020 census.
That money "will be apportioned to communities like Martinsville."
Stowers explained a new application on the Census Bureau's website allows anyone to look at the nation and see the response rates.
The Response Outreach Area Mapper (ROAM) application was developed to make it easier to identify hard-to-survey areas, according to the Census Bureau's website.
"Learning about each hard-to-survey area allows the Census Bureau to plan for field resources including hiring staff with language skills," Stowers said.
The application allows officials to drill down to their communities and even to the street they live on and see what the response rate was at the 2010 census and what the projected rate of response is for the upcoming census.
Martinsville's Westside is divided into two tracts, which have been problematic areas for getting results.
The non-response rate in the 2010 census was 27.6% and 28.9% for each tract, and the projection is for those tracts to have non-response rates of 30% to 48.4% in the upcoming census.
The Northside, Eastside, and uptown areas of Martinsville are also divided into two tracts. The non-response rate was 20.6% and 23.4% for each tract in 2010.
Both tracts are predicted to be in the 25-29.9% non-response range for the upcoming census.
The Southeast area, which includes Mulberry and Druid Hills, is included in one tract and had the lowest non-response rate of 13.5% at last census.
The prediction for the upcoming census for Southeast Martinsville is 0-15.9% rate of non-response.
Census postcards are expected to go out in March.
"Fill out the card and send it back, call the phone number on the card, or you can go online and no one will knock on your door," Stowers said. "Ignore it and there will probably be almost 100% chance someone will come to see you.
"We are starting to man our phone center in Indiana for the nation. It's a tremendous undertaking."
Just this Wednesday Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham appeared at a hearing before lawmakers in Washington, where it was discovered the testing of operations that will allow people to self-respond has yet to be done.
"We are confident that we are on mission, on budget and on target," Dillingham said.
A report from the Government Accountability Office released Wednesday is not as optimistic noting the Census Bureau is "behind in recruiting workers and establishing partnerships with civic groups."
The U.S. Constitution empowers Congress to carry out the census. The process began in order to determine representation in Congress.
In addition to Congressional representation, the allocation of $1.5 trillion in overall federal spending will be determined by the 2020 count and for the first time, the Census Bureau is encouraging most everyone to fill out the form online.
You can still answer the questions by telephone or by returning a paper form.
"I've looked at the maps and the geographical areas," Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. "There are areas that were underrepresented and some areas of the city that were substantially underrepresented.
"And that's $2,000 bucks a person."
