A Roanoke businessman has become the first owner of a private health and fitness club in Virginia to be charged with violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 53.
Thomas Milton, owner of Titan Fit in Roanoke, was charged Sunday with unlawfully operating a non-essential business. That’s a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
And it’s a case that has caught the attention of a gym owner in Martinsville, Sonny Privette of Gym 24.
“Never in my 27-year law practice have I ever seen anything like this, a business owner charged with a crime for trying to save his business and keep his clients healthy,” said Milton’s lawyer, Greg Phillips, in a statement. “This is especially ironic, when the type of business that he operates is focused on the health and fitness of citizens of the commonwealth.”
Milton practiced all the requirements that other businesses that are allowed to stay open have been doing.
Milton, “like so many other small businesses throughout the commonwealth, is a responsible and deliberate owner who puts the health and well-being of his club members and staff first,” Phillips said. “Yet, these ‘non-essential’ businesses have been told to shut down for nearly a month, and they have complied.
“Many of us have wondered what in the governor’s mind qualifies as an ‘essential business,’ and what is deemed not, especially when we see the parking lots overflowing in stores such as Walmart and Lowe’s, and our ABC stores remain open, with little to no restriction to the number of customers in their establishments at any given time.”
Gym 24 is the same type of business as Titan Fit, operating as a private, 24-hour, members-only health and fitness club at the Patrick Henry Mall.
“It’s a touchy subject,” Privette said. “The governor’s first order required us to do social distancing with 10 or less [people], and then we were forced to close a week later.
“It just wasn’t worth the risk.”
Gym 24 members normally have access to the facility 24 hours a day, seven-days-a-week, but on March 25 Privette closed the business per the governor’s order with plans to reopen on April 24.
“That’s when the governor extended the order,” Privette said. “Now we plan to reopen on May 8 and will be back under the social distancing guideline.”
A stay-at-home order remains in effect until June 10, and the orders are not only frustrating for small business owners, but for customers as well.
Members of Gym 24 have asked how they are expected to follow the stay-at-home order for more than a month while their gym is permitted to be open.
“EO 53 [Emergency Order 53] has been unfairly and unequally applied to businesses throughout Virginia, and has had the operative effect of leaving it to the governor to pick ‘winners and losers’ between businesses and industries based upon a subjective and flawed standard,” Phillips said. “The time has now arrived for these business owners, not bureaucrats, to be the ones to be empowered to make responsible decisions of when and how to reopen their businesses.
Phillips said he believes Northam’s order has resulted in an unenforceable criminal charge against his client and intends to fight that charge in court. Privette decided to take a different approach.
“We considered staying open, you know, sticking to our guns,” Privette said. “But it just takes one person to get you, just one person who might be sick… so we followed the orders.
“We decided to obey the law.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
