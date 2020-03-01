It’s not the first time in the show’s 26 years, but at the beginning of the year organizers for the annual Fast Track business showcase found themselves searching for a new location.
In years past, before they began to use the old Sears Building, the lack of a location sometimes had prevented Fast Track from taking place, but this year the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce worked for months to keep that from happening. The Sears building had fallen into such disrepair that it had become unsuitable.
“We always start in the fall. However, this year was a little different in that we did not have location until mid-January,” said Sharon Shepherd, deputy director at the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
But organizers eventually found what they consider the perfect location, at 901 Hollie Dr. in Martinsville, the former Compton Wood Products building in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park.
“It’s owned by Lester Properties, and if it hadn’t been for Lester Properties and especially Andrew Palmer – that’s who we worked with to help us find this location – I’m not sure where we would have ended up,” Shepherd said.
The chamber asked the Henry County Department of Public Safety and a building inspector to sign off on the location then started spreading the new address.
“We were definitely much later on releasing information, you know, our floor plan, our registration, stuff like that,” Shepherd said.
Vendors still show
The delay in announcing the information didn’t deter vendors from signing up to secure booths for the biggest trade show in the area. Shepherd noted that there will be approximately 140 booths, on par with recent years. The theme will be “Best of the Decade,” giving businesses and organizations an opportunity to showcase their most shining achievements from 2010 to 2019.
This year, the Patriot Centre location offers vendors a larger booth size and guests more room to walk around. There are also other perks to the expansion.
“It’s easy for exhibitors to get in and out,” Shepherd said. “It’s one floor. There’s a ground-level dock. There’s four regular docks. So, you know, plenty of doors for visitors to come in and out.”
This most recent location change isn’t the only different component of Fast Track. During its more than a quarter-century, the show has broadened its reach from the community to beyond.
“The show itself has expanded to having more booth space,” Shepherd said. “We’re able to have a wider variety of exhibitors. Things like that have changed, I think all for the good.
“It definitively gives our community the opportunity to see not just what’s in Martinsville and Henry County, but in our region. We do bill this show as the region’s premiere business trade show.”
Admission to the event will be $2 per person or a donation of two non-perishable food items. The food drive will support Grace Network, an area nonprofit organization with a food pantry.
Hoping for attendees
“We try to kind of switch it around every few years to help any of our local food banks,” Shepherd said. “Just being able to do something like that for the community, as far as on the chamber’s side, to give back, and then, you know, for our attendees that come in, it’s a great opportunity for them to give. For Grace Network, for them it’s great because it helps to stock their pantry shelves.”
Event organizers don’t expect the change of location to impact the number of attendees one way or the other, but they are hopeful that more people will attend.
“Hopefully it won’t impact our number of guests, as far as lowering it. It could actually raise the number because of the space being more open,” Shepherd said. “I think it won’t feel as crowded. The parking lot is a lighted parking lot, so things like that, hopefully, will bring out some that normally might not have come.”
And Shepherd noted that hosting the VIP night on the same date as Super Tuesday, when the presidential primary election is being held in Virginia, had nothing to do with one another. This year, it’s just how the cards fell.
“We always have Fast Track during the first week of March,” Shepherd said. “Last year, the open-to-the-public night was on Ash Wednesday.”
Thousands are expected to turn out at the event between Tuesday – on an invitation-only basis for exhibitors and business networking from 4 to 8 p.m. – and on Wednesday at 4-7, when Fast Track will be open to the public.
“They might want to come because they’re going to see not just what is in Martinsville and Henry County, but in the area. We have a wide variety of exhibitors,” Shepherd said. “We have health care. We have education. We have technology, finance, media, manufacturing. There’s such a wide range of exhibitors.
“It gives people the opportunity to maybe see what’s here. Maybe they are looking for a new bank, or for some insurance. Maybe they need information because they have a loved one who will need physical therapy soon.
“They can come to the show and they can visit a lot of different people with a lot of different businesses that would give them the opportunity to see who they might want to send a loved one to or who they might want to buy a home from, who they might want to buy insurance from. So it just gives them an opportunity to see who all is in business here.”
