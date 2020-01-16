Officials with the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce have been forced to find a new home for their annual trade show known as “Fast Track” because its former location is falling to pieces and its owner doesn’t appear to care.
Since 2016 the trade show has been staged in the former Sears building at 244 West Commonwealth Blvd., but that building has fallen into disrepair, and its owner, Hull Property Group Company, has not responded to questions about repairing it.
“I was approached by Sharon Sheppard and Lisa Watkins from the chamber, and they advised that they were having difficulties being able to secure the Sears building again due to repairs that needed to be completed to the building, and the owners of the property we’re being nonresponsive,” Lester Properties Commercial Real Estate Manager Andrew Palmer said.
Palmer and Lester have offered an alternative site in the Patriot Centre Industrial Complex for this year’s show, which will be March 3-4. Chamber officials announced Thursday morning “registration forms and layout will be available next week.”
The Martinsville Bulletin was unable to obtain access to the inside of the Sears building, but on Wednesday the exterior showed signs of neglect and deterioration. One of the commercial bay doors was missing and had been boarded up. The parking lot near the entrance was littered with potholes and cracked asphalt. A view through the glass doors revealed wires could be seen hanging from the ceiling.
“The leasing representative that I spoke with just said the building was not in adequate condition for us to use,” Chamber Deputy Director Sharon Shepherd said.
City property records indicate the building is owned by Martinsville Mall LLC with an address of 1190 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, Ga. That address is also the headquarters for the Hull Property Group Company.
According to the company’s website, Hull owns 32 malls, 13 shopping centers and more than 100 properties under development. That includes the Danville Mall in Danville, and Hull purchased the Liberty Fair Mall in Martinsville in May 2012.
At the time, the Liberty Fair Mall was enclosed, and the Sears building was accessed through an enclosed entrance-way within the mall and through doors in the rear of the building. A few months later, Sears announced it was closing the store in what has been a dramatic national reduction in outlets.
The Hull Property Group sold the Liberty Fair Mall to Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in Virginia Beach in 2016, but that sale did not include the former Sears building.
The vacant building “was not included as part of the package” of properties included in the sale, Laura Nguyen, director of capital markets for Wheeler, told the Bulletin in 2017. “We typically do not by [property] vacancies.”
Hull’s marketing director, Coles Hull Doyle, did not respond to calls to her office, cellphone and email for this report.
Former Martinsville Assistant City Manager and Director of Community Development Wayne Knox, now retired, told the Bulletin in 2017 that Hull had been trying to find a new tenant for the former Sears building and, “if a new tenant cannot be recruited, Hull plans to eventually demolish the structure.”
Current conditions would suggest that is what is in the works.
According to Martinsville building official Kris Bridges, an inspection completed for July 2019 property assessments shows the condition of the building is rated “A” for “average,” the third-highest rating for a building of its type and age. There are three categories of condition below its current rating.
The report also shows the building is “76% good.” Bridges said this means the value of the building in its current state is worth 24% less than it would cost to replace it with a new building of similar quality and materials.
The July 2019 assessment shows the appraised value of the building is $201,900 and the total value of the building with the land is more than $1.1 million.
Trade show still growing
The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce announced in 2015 its plans to move its hugely popular trade show to the former Sears building.
The trade show had been held at the nearby Commonwealth Centre at 300 Franklin Street, but eBay Enterprise moved in and forced the Chamber to find a new location.
Former Chamber President Amanda Witt told the Bulletin in 2015 the change would enable the chamber to take a fresh approach to organizing Fast Track 2016 by developing “a totally new floor plan with different dimensions.”
At the time, Witt said that when she had approached staff members from Hull about using the former Sears building for the trade show, “they realized what a big community event this is, and they want to be part of it.”
Although the Hull Property Group has changed from being an active participant to “nonresponsive” during the past five years, the trade show continues to be a hallmark event of the community.
Chamber officials had to find a place quickly to host an event that draws more than 5,000 people each year and accommodates about 140 businesses displaying their wares and services.
Palmer to the rescue
“They were down to crunch time,” Palmer said. “I spoke to my direct boss, Donna Morrison, VP of Lester Properties, and we decided to see if 901 Hollie Drive would be a good fit.
“This property had just become available for lease, and while we are advertising it, we decided that it would be a good location for Fast Track, and the chamber agreed.”
The building at 901 Hollie Drive was built in 2000 by the Lester Group for Compton Wood Products and sits on a 15.5 acre site in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park. Compton sold out to U.K. West Inc. in 2007 and U.K. West Inc. went out of business in 2009.
The former Sears building offered 50,000 square feet of space, the new location has 88,000 square feet available for the trade show and another 3,000 square feet of office space.
“This year’s theme is ‘Best of the Decade...2010-2019,’ showcase your business or organization’s successes of the past decade,” Sheppard said.
“The 901 Hollie Drive location will allow for wider aisles. This will hopefully keep the flow of attendees moving.
“We will again have a DJ, and we are working on a few other things to freshen up the show,” she said.
Palmer said he was proud to be instrumental in saving the trade show this year.
“We are glad we could provide this property to the chamber, and we are excited to see the show take place again this year,” he said.
“There is plenty of room for parking, and the property has more than enough space available for vendors to set up inside.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsvillel Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.
