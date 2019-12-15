Parade 2.jpg

Pirate-themed band Pirates of the Piedmont wished everyone a "MARRRRRRRRY CHRISTMAS" from their wooden ship float during the 69th annual AmeriStaff Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.

Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade organizers awarded prizes to two floats for the parade:

  1. Pirates of the Piedmont
  2. Clarence's Steakhouse

Parade organizer Charles Roark said the Pirates float was "the most animated." 

