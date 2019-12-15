Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade organizers awarded prizes to two floats for the parade:
- Pirates of the Piedmont
- Clarence's Steakhouse
Parade organizer Charles Roark said the Pirates float was "the most animated."
