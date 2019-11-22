The 69th annual Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday evening, has been postponed because of a dire weather forecast.
The parade now will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 15, which is a Sunday.
The chance of precipitation on Saturday is 100%, and temperatures are expected to be cooler.
The delay for three weeks is because of other holiday events in the region.
