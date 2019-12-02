Ted Anderson wants people to know that accidental fires can happen to anyone — even the fire chief.
Anderson, who is Martinsville’s fire chief and fire marshal, recounted how he was cooking bacon and eggs one morning over a gas stove with open burners. The bacon grease splattered onto the burner, ignited and sent flames and smoke billowing up into the cabinets overhead.
Fortunately, Anderson is used to keeping a cool head in heated situations and was able to get the blaze under control quickly. But not everyone is so lucky.
“Fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. It doesn’t take long for it to take over a whole room,” he said. “In today’s homes, you only have three minutes to get out, so it’s more critical now to be fire-safety conscious and have working smoke detectors.”
Unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of all house fires and the second-leading cause of fire deaths in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Anderson and Henry County Assistant Fire Marshal Kiah Cooper confirmed this trend holds true locally.
November and December are part of what Anderson calls “cooking season,” when people tend to use their stoves and ovens more frequently for the winter holidays. Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires in the United States, followed by Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and the day before Thanksgiving, the NFPA states. Along with kitchen fires, the cold months bring more fire risk because people are heating their homes.
“People think it can’t happen to them,” Anderson said. “Fire doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care who you are, where you live, if you have insurance, if you have money or not.”
The good news is, “the vast majority of these incidents are preventable,” he said.
Free smoke alarms available
One of the best prevention tools is a working smoke alarm, he and Cooper said. Martinsville Fire and EMS and Henry County Public Safety both partner with the Red Cross to offer free smoke alarms and installation for local residents.
“We believe in the program. In the past, we have found it to be very, very beneficial, and it has saved lives,” Cooper said. “About a year or two ago, I installed an alarm at a woman’s house, and it wasn’t two or three weeks later that the alarm went off. You never know when something could happen.”
Anderson called smoke alarms “the cheapest form of life insurance you’ll ever have.”
“We had a fatality years ago where we found a smoke alarm on the table under a Bible. Had that been properly installed, the gentleman might still be with us today,” he said.
A smoke alarm is “your wakeup call in the middle of the night,” Cooper said. “While you’re sleeping, it’s watching to make sure you’re safe.”
People also may not realize that smoke alarms need to be replaced every 10 years.
“After 10 years, the sensors can go bad,” Anderson said. Even if the test button still makes a noise, this does not mean the alarm still works, he said. “When you hit the test button, you bypass the sensor.”
Another important safety tool is a carbon monoxide alarm, both said. Henry County has a limited budget to provide these for residents. However, if a resident buys such an alarm, Martinsville and Henry County both offer free installation.
“If you have something that uses a flame for heat, whether gas, oil or wood, make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm,” Cooper said.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a “silent killer,” Anderson said. “It puts you to sleep.”
Cold weather hazards
“Around this time, we see a lot of chimney fires and issues when furnaces are starting to be cut on,” Cooper said. “The biggest recommendation is to get someone to clean the chimney, clean the flue and make sure all your heating appliances are working correctly. We like to see those serviced once a year.”
Clothing, paper and other flammable materials should be kept away from heat sources in the home.
“If you have space heaters, we like to see three feet of clearance around them, so they don’t come in contact with combustible materials and start a fire,” Cooper said.
He also warned that space heaters and other appliances should be plugged directly into an outlet, not a surge protector. “Using extension cords or even surge protectors can cause them to overheat. They’re just not made to hold a lot of current for a long period of time,” he said.
When cooking, do not leave the stove unattended. “I’ve heard people say, ‘I just went to answer the phone,’ or ‘I just went to sit down for a minute,’” but that was enough time for a fire to start, Anderson said.
Cooper agreed. “Always stay close by in the kitchen. Don’t be preoccupied with other things trying to get ready,” he said. “Stove-top fires are typically the damage-causing fires.”
People should not wear loose clothing while cooking, because such an item can hit the burner and catch on fire, he said. Likewise, do not keep a towel over the handle of the oven. “It makes it easier for a child to reach up and grab the oven door,” Anderson said.
Be ready to respond
The kitchen poses lots of danger to curious children, who could touch a hot burner or pull the handle of a pot off the stove and spill boiling liquid on themselves. Hot grease can melt the skin, he warned. Cooks should keep pot and pan handles turned inwards, where kids can’t reach them.
“Educate your children about why they shouldn’t play around in the kitchen and how easy it is to get burned,” Anderson said. “If you use lighters or matches, make sure they’re put away. Tell kids they’re tools, not toys.”
If a cooking fire does start, the most important thing to remember is that “water and grease don’t mix,” he said. “Keep a lid close by to smother it.”
Anderson recommends keeping a fire extinguisher mounted on the wall centrally in the house. Also, closing interior doors when leaving the house or going to sleep can slow the spread of a fire.
If the worst happens, and a fire breaks out, he said, “Get out quickly. Don’t worry about calling 911 until you get outside.”
Anderson has been fighting fires for 34 years, and he said he has seen some things that are hard to stomach.
“I’ve gotten fatalities out of house fires from infants to adults, and I never want to do that again,” he said. “One of the worst calls you can ever run is one involving kids. It’s tough on the first responders, too.”
Prevention is the key to saving lives, he emphasized. “Take a few minutes ahead of time to plan, because a few moments now can save you a lifetime of heartache.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
