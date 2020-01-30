After topping Virginia in unemployment a decade ago, Martinsville and Henry County now rank among the highest in the state for a very different reason — the number of new industry and job announcements, economic development figures show.
A ranking of 135 localities by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership shows that Martinsville and Henry County together rank 10th in Virginia for the number of industry announcements since fiscal year 2007. In terms of the number of new jobs, the area ranks 12th.
Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp, shared the VEDP figures Tuesday afternoon in his monthly update to the Henry County Board of Supervisors.
His presentation showed Martinsville-Henry County had 82 industry announcements, 4,674 new jobs, and $512 million in capital investment between fiscal year 2007 and the end of 2019.
These numbers are especially significant for a rural area such as Martinsville-Henry County, Heath told the board. Not surprisingly, most of the top spots went to localities in northern Virginia or other large urban centers.
“Those localities above us on the list are all metro areas, and that’s a different world,” Heath said.
When ranked by the amount of capital investment, MHC is farther down the list at 25th. However, Heath noted, “Keep in mind this includes the Amazon announcement, and this includes a lot of data centers. To be ranked by the state at 25th is fairly strong.”
Heath also showed a chart comparing the area’s economic development performance to neighboring localities. The city of Danville had more capital investment, at $713 million, but figures showed Martinsville-Henry County topping Danville, Roanoke, Pittsylvania County and others in southern Virginia in terms of new announcements and jobs.
“Not that we keep score, but we like to know where we stand,” Heath said.
Danville and Pittsylvania County are listed individually because they have separate economic development departments, he said.
“If you look at this year over year, we have a lot of consistency. We’ve had some years better than others, but overall it’s been fairly consistent,” Heath said. “I think that’s a testament to the program that we’ve built and all the people who’ve supported it.
“We’ve stayed the course. We’ve had tremendous government support. We don’t see anything lessening as we go forward,” he said, adding that there are “some good projects in the pipeline.”
