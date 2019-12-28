After a month of delays from the insurance approval process, the new Warming Center of Martinsville & Henry County will open Monday night at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church.
Starting Monday, the center will offer homeless individuals a hot meal and a place to stay overnight this winter when the weather drops below a certain temperature.
Transportation will be available from the Blue Ridge Regional Library to the church, located at 725 Beechnut Lane in Martinsville, each evening the center is open, with pickup from the library at 6:45 p.m.
Efforts to open a new center emerged this fall after the warming shelter at the Salvation Army in Martinsville had to shut down because of lack of manpower, funds and space. A group of volunteers from the community stepped up to find a new location, collect supplies, and train people who will take turns staying overnight to run the shelter when it is open.
“Forest Hills has graciously offered space for this center and have been working diligently over the last month to finalize the plans with insurance, inspections and facilities,” MHC Warming Center Director Cristen Anderson said. “Together, we will be able to provide our guests somewhere to sleep, a warm meal, snacks, personal care items and other supplies as needed.”
Organizers will post a schedule on Sundays of when the center will be open each week based on the weather forecast.
More than 40 volunteers participated in a training session Saturday at the church, and another training is planned Monday at 5 p.m. The main need is for volunteers to stay overnight at the shelter, starting at about 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. These people will ready the beds, serve the meal, and wake guests up in the morning. They will be provided a space to sleep, as well.
The center is also still accepting donations of food items, such as breakfast foods and portable snacks. Monetary donations are accepted as well and can be mailed to the church.
“We are excited about this partnership, and we are thankful for other partnerships that help make the MHC Warming Center a possibility in our community. With the help of FHPC and others in the community, we are making a difference,” Anderson said.
For more information or to volunteer, visit the center’s Facebook page at @MHCWarmingCenter.
