Bulletin Staff report
Martinsville High School will hold a drive-thru graduation ceremony for seniors Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to distribute diplomas to the class of 2020.
“We have a morning filled with congratulatory events for our students, their family, and friends,” Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon said in a release. “Thank you students, parents, family, and friends for allowing us the honor of educating your young people.
The school requests just one vehicle per family. Students and families will enter the Martinsville High School campus on Fairy Street and travel north to the entrance of the tennis courts. Students will be allowed to leave their vehicles and take a graduation photo with Strawbridge Studios at one point along the parade route.
The school will collect fees, textbooks, uniforms and other school board property items from seniors on Saturday, or students can return items and pay fees, as well as pick up cap and gown orders, on either Thursday or Friday from 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
“We look forward to seeing everyone Saturday,” Dixon said.
A map of Saturday’s graduation parade route can be found on www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com.
