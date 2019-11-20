Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson wrote a letter on Nov. 5 asking the Henry County Board of Supervisors to meet with City Council in an effort to avoid reverting the city of Martinsville to town status.
Lawson said this week that her letter was mailed but had not been answered.
Former Mayor Gene Teague said he wrote a similar letter to Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams in March of 2017, asking for a joint meeting to explore “potential possibilities to consolidate services … or even look at other possible forms of government” and to “determine interest.”
“If the Board [of Supervisors] is agreeable to such a meeting … it would be organized and an agenda developed,” Teague said.
Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr said a meeting never was scheduled because the board “asked for an agenda of topics [from the city] but never received one.
“I’m completely open to sitting down with the city, but would like some type of agenda to know which areas pertaining to reversion they would like to discuss,” Zehr said.
Eric Monday is the city attorney and assistant city manager, and he offered some ideas.
“Schools, waste water, jails, savings of economy, duplication of services, anything thing they [Board of Supervisors] would like to add. … We will do whatever we can to accommodate and facilitate that request,” he said.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall says the county remains undecided about meeting with the city.
“The Board of Supervisors hasn’t said it will negotiate, and it hasn’t said it won’t,” Hall said. “Negotiation is always an option, and a determination on whether the board plans to use that option hasn’t been made.”
Martinsville city officials had a public presentation this week about what reversion might mean for residents. The city, which for years has been going more than $1 million a year into its reserves to pay its bills, has under state statute the decision-making power about reversion.
The City Council could schedule a formal public hearing next month and then vote on whether to revert. If that idea were to pass a simple plurality of all members of the council, the city could begin a formal process of reverting to a town and fold into Henry County. Neither the supervisors nor the public has a formal voice in that decision.
In her letter, Lawson refers to an agreement, executed in 2012 by Martinsville and Henry County officials, “to discuss comprehensively all matters of common interest and concern,” between the city and the county.
The Martinsville Bulletin has obtained a copy of that agreement, which lists specific issues including all alternative forms of government available under the Code of Virginia, annexation by a potential town of Martinsville or boundary adjustment by the city with the consent of the county, consolidation of schools or a contract for services, unified central purchasing, merger of governmental departments, consolidation of employment benefits, modification of contracts and agreements including the school systems and the Henry County Public Service Authority, all tax saving options, and anything else that might be of mutual benefit and avoid litigation.
“Obviously the 2012 document didn’t work out, but I suggest it remains basically the same as to what we would like to discuss with our colleagues in the county,” Monday said. “The county has asked for a referendum bill that would fundamentally change the reversion process [to require a public vote], and we [city of Martinsville] will oppose such legislation.
“And we’ve hired Troutman Sanders in Richmond to advise us and to handle any potential reversion and wastewater lawsuits. Both governing bodies would — and should — designate whomever they wish to represent their interests on their respective negotiation teams.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
