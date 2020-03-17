Although there are still no known cases of the coronavirus in Martinsville or Henry County, elevated precautions at the state and national level encouraged Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson to declare a local emergency Tuesday afternoon.
The action enables the city to marshal all available resources and efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and it follows a similar action by Henry County taken on Monday. The city and county also announced a joint web page to distribute information.
“Our local governments are working hard to provide consistent and current information for our community,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “Having one location for access to the latest updates hopefully makes it easier for citizens to stay informed.”
Lawson's emergency order restricts bars and restaurants to 10 dine-in patrons and specifies that anyone over the age of 65 to self-quarantine. The measure also prohibits non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people.
These measures align with those encouraged by the Virginia Department of Health to reduce the density of people at any one point and those determined to be among the greatest risk of life-threatening consequences should they contract COVID-19.
Gov. Ralph Northam already has ordered all public schools closed through March 27, and the city's school system has provided detailed information, including instruction-at-home plans, at https://www.martinsville.k12.va.us/.
Court procedures also have been canceled by a ruling on Monday by the Supreme Court of Virginia. Details of the judicial emergency that was declared may be found at http://www.courts.state.va.us/2020_0316_scv_order_declaration_of_judicial_emergency.pdf
The city of Martinsville has canceled all non-essential events through April 13, including the Northside Neighborhood Meeting, parks and recreation events and rentals, Martinsville Fire-EMS tours, events, visitors, smoke alarm and car seat installations, and no new special event permits will be issued.
The Martinsville Police Department has canceled all tours, events and Neighborhood Watch meetings.
All essential city services including police, fire and EMS, utility services, and city hall will remain open, but, by court order, all visitors to city hall will be screened for fever and asked a series of questions regarding travel and possible health symptoms.
Martinsville City Council will have its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, but citizens are urged to view the proceedings remotely, via MGTV-22 on Comcast, through the news media, or YouTube.
A release Tuesday afternoon cautioned that public attendance at next week’s meeting "will be very limited, given the emergency declarations.”
Martinsville's citizens (residential and commercial) are encouraged to make any payments and apply for any applications online.
Lawson is asking everyone to practice “social distancing and avoid direct physical contact and large gatherings.”
The release states that no one with a delinquent utility account will have have their service disconnected until May 18, but the utility bills will remain due, and late charges will continue to accrue.
Late Tuesday a release from Martinsville and Henry County pointed to a joint webpage linked at the top of each government's website updating citizens on the latest information regarding the COVID-19. The page may be accessed from either www.henrycountyva.gov or www.martinsville-va.gov.
“The best way to combat rumors is to provide facts,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said. “Information surrounding this pandemic is changing almost minute-by-minute, and we need to do our best to provide the most accurate and timely information we can.”
The page will be updated as needed but at least once a day, and information from federal, state and local agencies and will be posted by the county’s Public Safety staff and city personnel.
Everyone is reminded to refrain from calling 911 unless it is an actual emergency and to "contact your primary care provider or use available telemedicine resources as the first line of defense.
"If presenting COVID-19-like symptoms (fever, cough shortness of breath), calling 911 may result in a recommendation for self-care at home," Lawson's release states.
EMS personnel have been instructed upon responding to a call that includes COVID-19-like symptoms to ask the patient to “walk out of their home into the open air for an assessment.”
You will not be transported to the hospital just because you exhibit symptoms of coronavirus, and don’t be surprised to see firefighters and paramedics wearing protective equipment, such as respirators and eye protection and gloves.
