Greg Suire, the owner of two teams in the Coastal Plain League, has been contracted to operator the Martinsville Mustangs next season.
His introduction was part of Tuesday’s Martinsville City Council meeting.
Other topics addressed were the 2020 Census, how Martinsville Fire & EMS are handling services in the absence of Stone Ambulance as backup; the West End neighborhood meeting; and the 2020 Legislative Agenda, among others.
Suires owns the Wilson (N.C.) Tobs and the High Point-Thomasville (N.C.) Hi-Toms. Talks with him began about a year ago, City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.
Suires said he has been managing baseball for 20 years. He plans to “enhance the quality of baseball in this community.” The league is competitive, but Martinsville has “maybe not been every year at the top of the standings,” he said.
First, the Mustangs should bring in “the best of the best college players,” he said.
Second, “we want to energize the fan experience.”
That would not mean him standing up front in a yellow suit, a reference to earlier Mustangs Manager Jesse Cole, who owns the Gastonia Grizzlies and Savannah Bananas, he said.
Next, “we want to brand Martinsville,” making “historic Hooker Field” as a regional sports destination.
There will be a new logo and uniforms, Suire said, as well as hopefully “a renewed interest in this community” in the team.
The stadiums of the teams he owns were “cast away in disrepair” but now are “vibrant tourism attractions because of what we provide them.”
One of the teams has its final game next week and starts the next season in early February. He plans to bring the same level of success to Martinsville.
“If people can’t get excited about baseball after hearing you speak, they weren’t listening, because you are enthusiastic,” Mayor Kathy Lawson said.
2020 Census
Michael Stowers, partnership specialist for the U.S. Census, gave a presentation about the 2020 Census. He recommended that City Council create a “Complete Count Committee” to help improve census results. Such a committee normally is headed by a mayor or city manager, and Stowers would provide helpful materials for the committee, he said.
The committee would be active with a promotional phase, starting Jan. 1, and keep motivation going from February through June.
The Census, mandated by the Constitution, has been conducted every 10 years since 1790. Its results decide the apportionment of representatives, define redistricting and local voting precinct locations and determine the spending of over $675 billion in federal funds. Plus, it is considered the “gold standard for data,” Stowers said.
The Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to keep information it gathers confidential. Answers only are collected to produce statistics and cannot be used against anyone in any government agency or court. Private information is not published. Information cannot be released for 72 years.
The 2020 Census will allow responses through mail, internet and telephone. Households which do not respond will be visited by fieldworkers who will use handheld devices for collection.
The first step in the Census is establishing “where to count,” which already has occurred, Stowers said. Next is “motivating people to respond,” which is occurring now. The count will be done in April. Results will be delivered to the president at the end of 2020.
The results will determine how federal money is allocated in: Medicaid; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Highway planning and construction; Medicare Part B; State Children’s Health Insurance Program; Woman, Infants and Children; Special Education/Title I grants; Head Start; health center programs; foster care; Low Energy Home Energy Assistance; Child Care and Development Fund Entitlement; and the National School Lunch Program, he said.
“A good accurate census will help keep those numbers here in Martinsville city,” he said. “Seventeen billion dollars is at stake for just Virginia. The biggest consumer of it is Medicaid, Medicare, some programs for children and so forth.”
More than 1 million children younger than 5 were missed on the 2010 Census, he said. The birth records were recorded, but those kids were not reported on the census.
Other underrepresented groups are the 18-24 age group; veterans; non-English speakers immigrants; people with disabilities and seniors. People have to get counted where they spend most of their time; college students and prisoners, for example, must count themselves where they are in school or prison, rather than where they were from.
The west side of Martinsville has a low response rate to the census, and the northeastern end of Henry County does too, just not as low, he said. When people don’t respond, census-takers will go to the door three times (as opposed to six, from the previous census) before resorting to asking neighbors.
Census jobs pay from $12-$43 per hour, he said. Jobs which have peak operations next year include Census Field Supervisor, making $15-$28 per hour, with peak in Feburary, and Enumerator, peaking in March, at $13-$23.
EMS update
Fire Chief Ted Anderson gave an update on how the city has managed EMS services in the year since Stone Ambulance, which provided backup services, closed.
During the budget preparation time an EMS Review Committee made several suggestions how to adapt the change. Fire and EMS has attempted to implement some of those recommendations, Towarnicki said.
In the spirit of “lives before property,” if both ambulances are not available, the fire apparatus left will be used to assist on life-threatening calls. They are medically licensed to be used as “quick response vehicles.”
Fire vehicles will be used to cover “priority 3” calls, when ambulances are not available. The officer in charge will get a short report from the dispatcher. If the problem is life-threatening, it would be referred to a county ambulance; but if it’s not life-threatening, a fire & EMS quick response vehicle would respond. That vehicle could not transport a patient, but its staff could serve at the scene.
Anderson reported on hospital turnaround times. In the spring, the average turnaround time was 45 minutes. A “drop sheet” was created to list the minimum data needed to transfer a patient to speed up the clearing from the hospital, which allows EMS responders to clear calls sooner to be ready for more calls. A full report still has to be completed within 12 hours of a call.
The trial ran through June 30, and finished procedures were put into place on July 1. Since that date, the hospital turnaround time has been 25 minutes.
Anderson compared calls which were turned over to other departments by listing figures from 2018 and projections for 2019. They were: Fire calls, 370 in 2018 versus 405 this year; and EMS calls, 2,944 in 2018 and 3,412 this year.
Ongoing, the Fire & EMS Department are monitoring new process and call data; watching for availability of the Community Paramedicine program (A community paramedic is an advanced paramedic that works to increase access to primary and preventive care and decrease use of emergency departments, which in turn decreases health care costs); and looking into an alternative to mobile data terminals. That would help with logging times, dispatchers, radio traffic and potential other benefits.
Neighborhood meeting
City council members toured the West End area of Martinsville before the meeting, Towarnicki reported, covering Church and Fayette Streets, including stops in front of the V.M. Draper Building and Paradise Inn, to talk about the futures of those sites.
They looked at the Pine Hall Road area and Top Street, where they saw abandoned vehicles and some closed houses. They also covered Roundabout Road, Hickory Street, and through roads to cross Memorial Boulevard up through Katherine Drive and the Fayette Street area, then to the Barton-Holt area.
Throughout the tour they noted and talked about abandoned cars, houses in states of disrepair and trash and stored tires, he said.
Afterward, council and staff attended a neighborhood meeting at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church. About 40 citizens attended, which was a high number for such meetings, Towarnicki said. There was a complaint about how long it takes to get property complaints addressed, and the possibility of using a building for a music venue. There were “quite a few complaints” about speedy vehicles and “unruly behavior” around Second Street. The police chief said he would put a recording device at that area to help the police determine enforcement actions.
2020 legislative agenda
Each year, the city determines its legislative priorities. This year's list of desires is nearly identical to last year’s. Two goals have been achieved: legislation to secure state funding for historical African-American cemeteries in the city’s West End; and title transfer allowed for the city to take over “delinquent or blighted properties,” City Attorney Eric Monday said.
Monday recommended an amendment to state code by which, if reversion -- in which the city would fold into Henry County -- were to take place, if constitutional offices are abolished as a result, those constitutional offices could retire without any penalty.
Also during the meeting, City Council:
- Set a public hearing for Nov. 12 about a request from T-Mobile for a Special Use Permit to allow placement of roof-mounted antennas at the Henry Hotel.
- Proclaimed Nov. 1 as Extra Mile Day, an encouragement of people to volunteer and be active in the community.
- Agreed to sell a vacant lot at 1039 Cherry St., owned by the Housing Authority, to Bonita Hairston, who owns 1037 Cherry St., for $250.
