The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning the public about several emerging health care fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Criminals are actively manipulating the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage,” said Calvin A. Shivers, assistant directory of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “We ask all Americans to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to these schemes.”
A release on Monday from the FBI says bad actors are selling fake COVID-19 test kits and unapproved treatments through telemarketing calls, social media platforms and door-to-door visits. Many scammers are promising free care to patients in order to gain access to their personal and health insurance information, including their dates of birth, Social Security numbers and financial data.
Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady told City Council on Tuesday night that he wanted everyone in his jurisdiction to be on guard.
“Unfortunately there are scams related to the COVID-19,” Cassady said. “There are internet test kits and in some jurisdictions across the country - none here - folks are going door-to-door selling COVID-19 test kits.”
The FBI says beware of individuals who contact you in person, by phone or by email to tell you the government or government officials require you to take a COVID-19 test. The Better Business Bureau also has issued similar warnings.
“These scammers will likely ask for your health insurance information, including your Medicare or Medicaid number and other personal information,” the release states. “Prior health care fraud investigations have shown that once scammers obtain an individual’s personal information, they use it to bill federal health care programs and private health insurance plans for tests and procedures the individual did not receive and pocket the proceeds.
“Be cautious of any unsolicited offers that require or request your medical insurance information.”
The FBI says you should beware of individuals offering to sell you a COVID-19 test kit or supplies, especially when you didn’t ask for it.
“A physician or other trusted health care provider should assess your condition and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing,” the release states. “Some scammers are selling fake at-home test kits; some are even going door-to-door and performing fake tests for money.
“Legitimate tests are offered free to patients when administered by a health care professional.”
If someone tries to sell you a cure, treatment, or vaccine for COVID-19, it’s fake. The FBI says they don’t exist yet.
“When an approved treatment or cure becomes available, the first time you hear about it will not be through an email, telephone call, online advertisement, or unsolicited in-person sales pitch from a stranger,” the FBI said.
Cassady reiterated those facts.
“I just want to remind everyone that to date there is no FDA-approved medication, treatment, cure, or vaccine for COVID-19,” he said. “Just remember to trust your health care provider.
“The largest red flag that I can tell our citizens is that if you receive a phone call, email or any communication that is unsolicited, it is usually a scam - especially if it is about you winning a prize and have to send money to claim your prize.”
The FBI says you should also beware of scammers claiming to be medical professionals and demanding payment for treating a friend or relative for COVID-19.
“If you do receive treatment for COVID-19, be sure to check the medical bills and the explanation of benefits from your provider, government health program, or insurance company,” the FBI said in its statement. “Be sure you are not billed for medical services you did not receive and that the dates of service are accurate.
“If you spot an error, call your medical provider and your insurance company.”
Said Cassidy: “As always, if there is a question, please feel free to call the police department. I just want to tell our citizens - if you didn’t solicit it, don’t spend it."
