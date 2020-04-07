The Martinsville Police Department has had to suspend some of its community activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coffee with a Cop is out right now, for instance, but nothing would deter city officers from taking to the streets and conducting what they dubbed their "first COVID-19 neighborhood walk.”
Police officers covered First, Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth streets (Academy Place neighborhood) from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. last Thursday.
According to the MPD’s Facebook page, the purpose was make sure people staying in were all right and not in need.
“We are concerned about how you are doing so we will be coming to your neighborhood to check on you,” the department posted. “We will be practicing social distancing, so we will not be knocking on doors, but we encourage everyone to come out to their front porch or wave to us from behind their screen doors or windows.”
Some of the officers walked and others rode bicycles.
“We would love to talk to you from the street or at least just say hello and let us know you are ok,” the MPD posted.
The event was so successful that another neighborhood walk has been scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the areas of Oak, Graves, Douglas, Askin, Park and Stephens streets and Burchland Drive.
The MPD invites everyone in the neighborhood to be looking for officers and say “hello” from your front door or porch and talk to them from an appropriate social distance.
“We truly enjoyed today’s neighborhood walk,” MPD posted after last week’s event. “Even with the social distancing rules of no handshakes, it rejuvenates us just to talk with our wonderful citizens.”
