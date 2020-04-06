Martinsville Rotary club leads effort to provide the masks you need in public

When Jennifer Reis’s husband said he needed masks for his work in an emergency room, she kicked into gear.
Now, not only are he and his coworkers at Sovah Health in Danville and Martinsville covered, but so are staffs at Southern Area Agency on Aging, Piedmont Community Services, Mountain Valley Hospice and Sovah ENT, thanks to an effort by Reis and Beverly Pitzer spearheaded through Martinsville UpTown Rotary.
And since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all people should wear face masks when they are out in public, Reis is sharing her method for making the masks so you can make some for yourself.
These aren’t the N95 masks medical professionals need, but they help during a time when N95s are not available – and they are suitable for what the CDC recommends all people wear when they leave home.
On Deaconess.com Reis found a pattern that has been approved for use by hospitals.
These masks use two layers of cotton fabric, such as quilting material or sheets. Her research indicated they provide about 70 percent protection, Reis said.
Reis coordinates the making, and Pitzer makes sure they get where they are needed. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to find elastic in local stores (it seems many people rushed to make masks), so the pair took in donations of elastic (including from Anna Lester and Ron Hairston), as well as fabric and other sundries.
Reis created a kit with enough precut fabric and elastic to make 10 masks. Between Reis and other volunteers — “Ginny Wray is on her second kit,” Reis said — more than 150 masks have been made and distributed in the past week.
“Sixty kits are out. Twenty have come back,” Pitzer said.
Pitzer said that the Rotary Club will coordinate the making and distribution of these masks for as long as they are needed. To get a kit or donate fabric, elastic or thread, text or call 917-208-1968.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.