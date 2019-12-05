An exchange of letters about reversion between leaders of Martinsville and Henry County appears as of Thursday to have brought the two governments no closer to a working relationship on the topic.
Martinsville City Council had scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday night to consider input on reverting from a city to a town and folding government services into Henry County. That hearing could be followed by a vote to begin that process.
But on Wednesday afternoon Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner released a copy of a letter from Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams to Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson in which Adams asked Lawson to set aside a vote on reverting and agree to join Henry County in paying for a study to combine the school systems of both governments.
“It seems what the county is proposing was done several years ago by a Harvest [Foundation]-funded school study that Henry County chose not to proceed with,” Lawson said Thursday afternoon.
“We have advertised the public hearing [on reversion], and yes, it will go ahead as advertised.”
The study to which Lawson referred was a $20,000 grant in 2004 from the Harvest Foundation that partially funded a merger study of the Martinsville and Henry County school systems, which was brokered by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
An additional $10,000 was contributed by the Lucy P. Sale Foundation (a local charitable organization that funds educational initiatives and scholarships) and a $10,000 contribution was shared equally by the city and the county.
Each school board formed a steering committee that included every member of both boards, and from the steering committee three subcommittees were formed: finance, school board makeup and salary and benefits.
The talks ended when Henry County demanded the discussions only consider the city’s contracting with Henry County for educational services. The city wanted all available options to be open for consideration.
Adams said in his letter Wednesday that Henry County would now agree to the city’s terms in a new study that would “determine the feasibility of combining the systems through the city’s contracting with Henry County for educational services; a merger of the divisions; or another method.”
Adams asked Lawson to put off a vote on reversion until after the new school study is complete and discussed.
Said Lawson: “We will gladly sit down with the county to discuss any and all concerns,” but “we can talk about schools, with or without a reversion vote.”
Lawson had indicated in a letter she wrote on Nov. 5 to the Board of Supervisors that the county should engage in discussions with the city about “all matters of common interest and concern … ranging across school operations, contracts, departmental consolidations, economies of scale in purchasing and insurance, in brief anything which might make the governments of our region more efficient and less expensive.”
Lawson confirmed Thursday that the public hearing on reversion would begin earlier than usual on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.
But she said that reversion won’t be the first item on the agenda, which has not been completed or posted for public view.
First up will be the issue of making Martinsville a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” which follows similar consideration by various government bodies in Virginia, including the Henry County supervisors, who approved that idea on Nov. 26.
Lawson didn’t say why it would be so urgent to have the item on the agenda next week. She earlier had said a resident had asked for the idea to be considered.
Council member Danny Turner has said the largely symbolic measure of a local government’s declaring itself a sanctuary is illegal.
“I had requested an earlier start time for our council meeting so both issues could be discussed [with[ a break between Second Amendment and reversion talks,” Turner said.
The Second Amendment issue has attracted large crowds, including the two meetings in Henry County.
Martinsville Deputy Fire Marshall Andy Powers says the maximum safe capacity of council chambers is 68. Security officials at the meeting will refuse admittance of anyone wishing to attend once the capacity has been reached.
The meeting also will be aired live on “MG22” the Martinsville Government channel that is available to anyone with a Comcast cable subscription in Martinsville and Henry County.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
