The largest building in uptown Martinsville will be vacated this year, and the city of Martinsville has an exclusive option to buy the property and protect its future.
The iconic, 6-story BB&T building at 1 Ellsworth St. no longer will be home to the bank after its merger with SunTrust, and its future is clouded by a variety of questions.
“Welcome to BB&T, now Truist,” said one of the tellers to each customer entering the main offices on Tuesday afternoon.
But those doors will be closed to all banking customers by the end of this year, and a new bank with all of the modern amenities is being constructed in the parking lot next door, where the drive-through and ATM facilities once operated.
Just this week, a temporary drive-through was opened farther south on Ellsworth Street, toward Market Street, while construction of a new bank takes place.
“Prior to the closing of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, BB&T planned to vacate the building at 1 Ellsworth St. because it no longer provided the functionality that was required by the Martinsville market team,” said Thomas Crosson, spokesperson for Truist Financial Corporation. “BB&T, now Truist, plans to construct a more modern office space next to the existing branch on Ellsworth Street.
“We are excited about the investment we are making in Martinsville and believe it will be a great addition to the community.”
Crosson was unable to give a specific date when the new bank would be open for business, but it is expected to be by the end of the year.
But BB&T officials notified the city at the end of last year that they planned to vacate the building and “inquired if we would have an interest,” Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday said. “That building is a very large part of downtown Martinsville.”
Monday said the city is “engaged in adding it [the building] to the historical district” in order to qualify for grants, tax credits and other funding.
The building had an assessed value of $1,785,100 in 2019, according to records on file at the Martinsville clerk’s office. Monday said the city has an exclusive offer to buy the building from BB&T for $25,000. The bank’s sale price was determined for tax purposes, Monday said.
Last week, city officials issued a request for proposals titled “BB&T building revitalization project.”
The building has 71,457 square feet and a full basement, but only the first two of its six floors are in use. The RFP shows the original construction of the building occurred in 1956, and the tower portion was built in 1973.
“There are two proposals in the RFP,” Monday said, “One would be a mixed-use facility with combinations of residential and commercial, and the other would be as a mixed-use facility with the city’s municipal offices — built to suit — on the current main banking floor as a no-cost option to the city and with ownership retained by the city and the remainder of the structure developed for mixed-use commercial and residential purposes.”
Monday stressed the project would be done by “private development at zero cost to the taxpayer.”
Although the city wants to entertain developers’ ideas of converting the first floor for city offices, the RFP indicates city officials would like to see a portion of the building converted into subsidized housing.
“The city is particularly interested in residential-use options on the upper floors, and also roof-top options,” according to the RFP. “Proposals taking advantage of low- and middle-income housing tax credits for at least a portion of any residential component are encouraged.”
At least three people with knowledge of the project suggested to the Bulletin that the city could have difficulty in finding someone to take on the project.
One potential investor, speaking on condition of anonymity because of a confidentiality arrangement with other members in his group, said the remediation costs to the building would be “hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“Removal of asbestos could cost as much as $800,000.”
Monday said he was not aware of asbestos being an issue.
“It’s being looked at,” Monday said. “If there is, then there is removal, and there is containment, which is a much-less-expensive option.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
