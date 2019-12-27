Martinsville's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in November while those in Henry and Patrick counties did not change.
Data released by the Virginia Employment Commission show that the city of Martinsville has a labor force of 5,497, with 5,287 employed and 210 unemployed, which calculates to an unemployment rate of 3.8%, up from 3.1% both in October 2019 and November 2018.
Henry County has a labor force of 23,870, with 23,170 employed and 700 unemployed, for an unemployment rate of 2.9%, which is unchanged from a month ago and down slightly from 3% a year ago.
In Patrick County the labor force is 7,552, with 7,332 employed and 220 unemployed, for an identical rate of 2.9%, which was unchanged from October and down from 3.1% last year at this time.
Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp., last spoke to the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 24 and said the relatively unchanged numbers are “very strong for our community.”
The average quarterly employment across all industries for the West Piedmont region, which includes the cities of Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick, and Pittsylvania, has been in a slow decline since the fourth quarter of 2017, VEC reported, and the total quarterly wage has seen a slight increase.
During the past decade, the unemployment rate in the city of Martinsville peaked at 19.3%. That rate has dropped consistently every year since, falling back into the single digits in 2014 and ending last year with an average rate of 4.6%.
For Henry County, unemployment peaked in 2010 at 14.7% and has dropped every year since, even surpassing the national average of 3.9% by reaching 3.7% at the end of last year.
In Patrick County, unemployment rates peaked at 12.7% in 2010, and the county spent three years in double digits from 2009-2011 and has shown improvement every year since. In 2018 Patrick County's rate matched the national average.
The unemployment rate in Virginia also peaked in 2010 at 7.1% and has improved steadily but not as dramatically as the local region, closing 2018 at 3.8%.
Heath told the Board of Supervisors in September that the EDC has contracted with Global Location Strategies to do an in-depth study of both Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and the former DuPont site to target specific industries that would use those larger sites.
“GLS is one of the foremost consulting firms in the country. We’re excited to be working with them on that,” he said.
Commonwealth Crossing is a publicly owned industrial park located along U.S. 220 South at the Virginia/North Carolina state line.
Top employers
The Virginia Employment Commission shows the No. 1 employer in the city of Martinsville is Danville Regional Medical, which includes the Sovah-Martinsville Hospital. The rest of the top 10 in order are Martinsville City Schools, Piedmont Regional Community Service Board, city of Martinsville, Southern Finishing Company, Walmart, Kidd International Home C Inc., Faneuil Inc., Palm Harbor Homes Inc. and Security Forces, Inc.
Topping Henry County is the Henry County School Board, followed by Cpfilms, Inc., Monogram Management Services, GSI Solutions, Results Customer Solution, Patrick Henry Community College, Hanesbrands Inc., Keeco, Henry County and Bassett Furniture Industries.
The Patrick County School Board leads that county, followed by Primland Ltd., Blue Ridge Nursing Center, Results Customer Solution, Patrick County, Hanesbrands Inc., Roto Die Company, Walmart, Ten Oaks LLC and United Elastic.
Hot jobs
If you are in the job market, or are considering a career change, the Virginia Employment Commission says the No. 1 job in the state for someone with a bachelor’s degree is a software application developer, followed closely by a management analyst. Rounding out the top 10 are: registered nurses, accountants and auditors, general and operations managers, market research analysts and specialists, information security analysts, all other managers, elementary school teachers, and software systems developers.
If you have an associate’s degree, postsecondary non-degree award or some college, the No. 1 opportunity in Virginia is a nursing assistant, followed by medical assistants, licensed practical and vocational nurses, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, teacher assistants, computer user support specialists, dental assistants, hairdressers, hair stylists, cosmetologists, automotive service technicians, and heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers.
The top job by far for someone with a high school diploma or equivalent is a personal care aid. The rest of the top 10: home health aides, stock clerks and order fillers, customer service representatives, receptionists and information clerks, sales representatives and services, first-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers, maintenance and repair workers, security guards and first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers.
Other key data
- The Virginia Employment Commission lists the greatest concentration of population by age for Martinsville and Henry County at 45-54 years old. The top age group in Patrick County is 60-64 years old, with its second most concentrated age group between 45-54.
- The population of Henry County was 57,930 in 2000 and has steadily declined. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service has projected the decline to continue for the foreseeable future, with a population of 51,552 in 2020, 47,811 in 2030 and 43,489 by 2040.
- Martinsville is expected to have the greatest loss of residents for the area. In 2000, the population was 15,416. By 2010, Martinsville had lost more than 10% of its population, with 13,821 residents. But that decline has slowed, and in 2020 Martinsville is projected to be at 13,143. The Weldon Cooper Center predicts the rate of population to slide even further over the next 20 years, reducing the city’s population to 10,255 by 2040.
- In Patrick County the population in 2000 was 19,407. In 2020 the figure is estimated to be 18,380, and by 2040 the population is projected to be 16,630.
