Martinsville City Public Schools on Friday announced the outline of a plan for continuing to educate and feed students should school closure be required by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCPS said these practices would go into place if the Martinsville-Henry County Health Department or the Virginia Department of Health recommends closing schools in an effort to reduce the risk of community spread of the virus.
Classwork would continue, and food service and transportation operations would be restructured and redeployed to provide access to meals.
Teaching and learning would continue with all students through individual instructional packets.
Custodial services will continue to intensely clean and disinfect the buildings.
Food services would provide lunch and snacks daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Albert Harris Elementary School and Patrick Henry Elementary School. Meals are free to students and can be purchased by adults for $3.50.
This service will be available within two days of declared closure. Needs will be assessed throughout the closure to determine if additional sites need to be opened.
