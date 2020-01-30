State transportation officials have given the green light to a preferred route for a future U.S. 220 connector near Ridgeway.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that he recently went to Richmond to address the Commonwealth Transportation Board about the proposed Martinsville Southern Connector, a 4-lane roadway that would run from the North Carolina line north to the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass.
On Jan. 15, the CTB unanimously endorsed the path known as Alternative C, marking an important step forward in a lengthy planning process.
“We got it passed. Now all we have to do is go out and find the $616 million to build it,” Hall told the board.
The Virginia Department of Transportation launched the Martinsville Southern Connector Study in 2018. In 2019, VDOT presented Henry County residents with three possible routes, called Alternatives A, B, and C.
The agency recommended Alternative C, which has the least projected impact on the environment and the lowest cost of the three at $616 million.
However, numerous residents of nearby subdivisions and the pastor of a local church spoke out against the plan, saying the road would be too close to their properties. In response to this feedback, the Henry County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in September that endorsed Alternative C but asked state officials to move the route west of 3375 Joseph Martin Highway.
The CTB appears to have heeded their request, Hall said.
“The resolution included verbiage that the route could be adjusted within that corridor, which is exactly what you asked them to do,” he told supervisors.
“A lot of work was put into this. We had bipartisan support from the legislature. We had letters from both Republican and Democrat representatives along that corridor. It was a long process, but it worked out well.”
The next step is for VDOT to publish a draft environmental impact statement and solicit public comments. VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes, who gives monthly updates to the Board of Supervisors on highway matters, said Tuesday that a presentation and public hearing will be held at 6-8 p.m. March 26 at Drewry Mason Elementary School.
People will have 45 days to give feedback, which can be done in person, online, by mail or email. The agency will then publish a final environmental impact statement responding to the comments to support their application for the required federal permits, according to the VDOT website.
The Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Environmental Protection Agency must sign off on the project before construction can begin.
