The Martinsville Speedway announced Friday that Celebration 2020, scheduled for July 4, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Speedway has staged the event, which draws thousands with rides and what is called the area's "largest fireworks show," for more than 20 years.
In a release organizers said they planned to bring back the event in July 2021.
“Given the current situation in our region, it is in the best interest of public safety to cancel this year’s Celebration 2020,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in the release. “Thanks to our loyal partners who help make this event so special for our community and Henry County each year. Together we are committed to bringing back Celebration in 2021.”
Celebration 2021 is tentatively scheduled to return around the Fourth of July holiday. It will be one of the two largest non-racing events scheduled at Martinsville next year, the release said, along with the Henry County Fair slated for early fall.
Full details on both events will be forthcoming, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.