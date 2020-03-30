The Martinsville Speedway will become a testing site for COVID-19 virus.
The concept was developed by a working group of The Harvest Foundation and community and government leaders, which made the announcement.
Details on an opening date, hours of operation and testing site protocols will be announced once all materials and required equipment is in place.
“We are grateful for the support of our many community partners, and we thank [Martinsville Speedway President] Clay Campbell and the team at Martinsville Speedway for agreeing to use their world-class facilities to serve as a coronavirus testing site,” Allyson Rothrock, president of The Harvest Foundation, said in a release announcing the site. “We’re relying on strong partnerships, collaboration among our community partners, and everyone coming together in order to get through this difficult time.”
Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., recently announced a similar arrangement with Atrium Health.
The release said in addition to Harvest and the speedway the coalition also included area physicians and health care providers, the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville and Henry County public safety departments, Martinsville and Henry County law enforcement agencies, Sovah Health-Martinsville and the Virginia Department of Health.
