Martinsville Vice Mayor Chad Martin says if he weren't on City Council he would have an organized group demanding a lockdown for the city of Martinsville.
"Please stop meeting at churches inside," Martin said. "Please stop showing you don't care about others.
"I'm a man of faith, but that doesn't mean you can't have church at home.
"I want people to know ... people at Walmart, Food Lion ... you're supposed to follow the 10-person rule, and it's out the window.
"It only takes one sick person. People are not being respectful of each other, and I'm frustrated."
Martin went on local television this week, appearing by himself in council chambers by himself on camera with BTW21 and by telephone during a call-in show on Star News.
"People from New York here should self-quarantine and stop acting like this is not serious," Martin said. "I'm going to start calling people out ... churches ... whoever ... disrespecting this community as a whole ... hugging and touching. You could be asymptomatic."
Martin said he had heard there was a case of COVID-19 at Drake Extrusion, but that turned out to be false.
Then he heard from the father of an employee at Lowe's. The employee had not been notified there was a confirmed COVID-19 case at the Martinsville store and had not been told to get tested, according to Martin.
"I'm tired of people acting like you don't care about people," Martin said. "I'm going to make an example out of churches. We need to start charging people.
"It's dirty what you're doing and it's wrong.
"Martinsville and Henry County is a tale of two places, but just because a person has an address in the county doesn't mean they don't work in the city.
"We need a two-week curfew. I am begging the governor to call a lockdown ... the president ... call for a lockdown.
"I've talked to doctors, and they said it [lockdown] should have already happened.
"I don't get it, and I'm sick and tired of people not taking this serious.
"I care nothing about the economy at this point. I care about people's lives - they need to stay inside."
Martin called himself a community organizer before being elected to City Council. Now he thinks he could be more effective outside of his elected role.
"I hate that I won - being on City Council. If I was an organizer, I would have a crowd, six-feet apart, demanding a lockdown.
"If we have an outbreak in this community, we don't have the resources."
Sovah-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said at a recent COVID-19 briefing that the Martinsville hospital had 16 ICU (intensive care unit)-equipped beds.
"Sixteen beds won't be enough," Martin said. "My heart goes out to the people coming in contact with so many people.
The workers at "Walmart, Food Lion, servers at restaurants - thank you so much - the police, first responders.
"This thing [coronavirus pandemic] would end a whole lot quicker if we keep our butts inside."
