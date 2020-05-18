The area has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus in a child.
Of Martinsville’s eight new coronavirus cases announced Monday evening by Nancy Bell of the West Piedmont District Virginia Department of Health, one involves a youngster between infancy and age 5. No other information about the case has been provided.
Of those eight cases, five are males and three are females, with the other ages ranging in their 20’s, 30’s and 70’s.
Five new cases were announced in Henry County, with four women and one man. Their ages were in the 20’s, 30’s and 80’s.
In Patrick County, one new case was confirmed, in a woman in her 60’s.
To add Monday night’s numbers to the numbers announced Monday morning by the VDH, that brings totals to:
Martinsville, 16, with 4 hospitalized;
Henry County, 48, with six hospitalized and two dead;
Patrick County, nine.
The VDH on Monday morning reported 31,140 coronavirus cases across Virginia, with 3,822 people hospitalized and 1,014 dead.
