Mason Kendall and friends, who have deep roots in the metal roofing business, are up and running with their own company: New South Metals.
New South Metals manufactures metal roofing for homeowners and contractors and sells any accessory that touches metal roofing.
The company is located in Axton at 51 Sandy River Road — a location better known as across from the Rock House.
Kendall, who grew up in Axton, is a 2009 graduate of Magna Vista High School. He and his wife, Victoria, have three children: Madelyn, 10; Brodie, 7; and Emerie, 3.
Kendall is an owner of the company, and the manager is Doug Zola, also of Axton. A 2005 graduate of Magna Vista High School, Zola is engaged to Stevie Anderson of Eden, N.C.
Kendall has worked in roofing, and Zola has worked with lumber and building materials at Lowe’s, they said.
New South Metals buys metal by the coil (imagine a 10,000-pound, larger-than-life roll of adding-machine paper made of metal rather than tissue), which employees turn into custom roofing pieces within 24 hours or less. The pieces can be made by machinery inside the company’s building or at the customer’s site with a mobile unit.
In their shop, the pieces are created on a machine called a “roll-former.” It measures, chinks, puts in grooves, counts and stacks roof pieces. In the field, they can create roof pieces at building sites with a portable, standing-seam machine.
Donnie Minter operates the roll-former and handles other operations in the shop. Ricky Joyce helps in the shop and operates the standing-seam machine.
“When you run it, you don’t see the fasteners,” Joyce said of the metals prepared on site with the portable standing seam machine. “The fasteners are hidden. It makes for a more watertight seal. We go out on the job and manufacture it right there on the job. ... It’s a pretty high-tech machine” programmed by a computer. “I enjoy running it.”
Metal roofing has increased significantly in popularity during the past 10 years, “and we hope for a whole lot more” use of it, Zola said. “The more houses you see it on, the more people inquire about it.”
A misconception about metal roofing is that it is much more costly than a shingle roof, “but it’s not,” Zola added.
Shingles are mass produced, Zola said, but with metal roofs, “all these jobs are cut-to-order specific.”
However, with the equipment to prepare the pieces here in the community, the consumer has faster order fulfillment and less cost than from placing orders far away. Pieces can be made in lengths ranging from 2 to 50 feet.
Metal roofs come with a 40-year warranty on paint, Kendall said, “but when installed correctly, they’re going to last a lot longer that that,” Zola said.
“You’ll put two or three shingle roofs on before you replace your metal,” Zola said.
New South Metals offers 20 colors, Kendall said, with the most popular being darker colors such as black, green and red. Recent roofs with their metals include a red one on Mike and Cindy Martin’s house in Patrick Springs and a blue one on the car wash in Chatmoss.
The range of colors in today’s metal roofing is due to an improved manufacturing process, they said. The new process makes it easier to handle the materials without chipping paint.
All of their metal roofs are Energy Star-certified, they said, and made in the U.S.
New South Metals only manufacturers the roofing components. It does not install them, but “we can put you in touch with people who can,” Zola said.
They also have a “contractors’ loyalty program” for roofers who use their metals, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.